Schofield vs Bahdi set for WBA lightweight title in Chicago in October

Floyd Schofield is expected to face Lucas Bahdi for the vacant WBA lightweight title in Chicago on Saturday, October 10.

The belt was previously held by Gervonta Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs), and there were talks that “Tank” could potentially face Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs).

In June, the WBA declared Davis “Champion in Recess” and designated Schofield and Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs) to fight for the vacant 135-pound title.

The Ring’s Mike Coppinger reported the matchup in a social media post, citing sources. An official announcement has yet to be made.

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Undefeated Floyd Schofield of Jersey City, New Jersey, hasn’t fought since the middle of last year, when he knocked out Tevin Farmer in the first round. The Austin, Texas-based 23-year-old was scheduled to return to the ring last November against Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, but withdrew due to an injury.

Canada’s unbeaten Lucas Bahdi, 32, comes off two unanimous decision victories last year against Roger Gutierrez and Ryan James Racaza.

The WBA ranks Schofield as the No. 1 contender at lightweight, while Bahdi is ranked No. 2.

Benavidez to face Cieslak

Coppinger also reported that David Benavidez is expected to face Michal Cieslak on December 12, with “ongoing conversations” for Benavidez to fight the winner of the September 12 bout between Jai Opetaia and Noel Mikaelian.

Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) was last in action in June, when he stopped Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in six rounds to claim the unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles.

Poland’s Cieslak (28-2, 22 KOs) won his previous bout last June by fourth-round TKO against Jean Pascal to win the interim WBC cruiserweight title.

Further details are expected to follow shortly.