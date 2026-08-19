Jonny Mansour faces Richard Segura in co-feature to Moore vs Jennings

Jonny Mansour faces fellow unbeaten Richard Segura on Saturday, August 29 at Fox Theatre in Detroit. The lightweight bout serves as the co-feature to Brandon Moore vs Bryant Jennings.

Previously announced for the event, San Diego’s 26-year-old Mansour (7-0, 2 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision victory over William King in April.

Segura (7-0-1, 2 KOs), 29, of Inglewood, California, won his previous bout in May by unanimous decision against David Reyes, recording his fourth win in a row.

An opponent for Mansour’s cousin Julius “JuJu” Ballo (3-0), who was also previously announced to compete on the night in a super featherweight bout, is expected to be announced shortly.

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The main event is a heavyweight bout between Brandon Moore (19-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida, and Philadelphia native Bryant Jennings (27-4, 15 KOs).

The card will stream live on Wynn Records Network starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Current lineup