Jonny Mansour faces Richard Segura in co-feature to Moore vs Jennings

Jonny Mansour faces fellow unbeaten Richard Segura on Saturday, August 29 at Fox Theatre in Detroit. The lightweight bout serves as the co-feature to Brandon Moore vs Bryant Jennings.
- Previously announced for the event, San Diego’s 26-year-old Mansour (7-0, 2 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision victory over William King in April.
- Segura (7-0-1, 2 KOs), 29, of Inglewood, California, won his previous bout in May by unanimous decision against David Reyes, recording his fourth win in a row.
An opponent for Mansour’s cousin Julius “JuJu” Ballo (3-0), who was also previously announced to compete on the night in a super featherweight bout, is expected to be announced shortly.
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The main event is a heavyweight bout between Brandon Moore (19-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida, and Philadelphia native Bryant Jennings (27-4, 15 KOs).
- The card will stream live on Wynn Records Network starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
Current lineup
- Brandon Moore (19-1, 10 KOs) vs. Bryant Jennings (27-4, 15 KOs), heavyweight
- Jonny Mansour (7-0, 2 KOs) vs. Richard Segura (7-0-1, 2 KOs), lightweight
- Sardius Simmons (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Detrailous Webster (9-5, 5 KOs),heavyweight
- Jasmine Hampton (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Gloria Munguilla (8-3), flyweight
- Husam Al Mashhadi (15-1, 12 KOs) vs. Seantorious Martin (12-1, 7 KOs), welterweight
- Julius Ballo (3-0) vs. TBA, super featherweight
- Richard Fernandez Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Joshua Moreno (4-0, 3 KOs), bantamweight
- Lance Smith (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Marlin Sims (9-4, 4 KOs), super lightweight
- Sai Maldonado (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Dmytro Kruhalskyi, lightweight