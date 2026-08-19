Johnny Fisher faces Michael Pirotton in Zuffa Boxing 11 main event

Johnny Fisher faces Michael Pirotton in the heavyweight main event of Zuffa Boxing 11 at Copper Box Arena in London on September 26.

Previously announced to headline the card, British heavyweight Fisher (14-1, 12 KOs), 27, was last in action in December, when he defeated Ivan Balaz by fourth-round TKO.

Belgium’s Pirotton (12-2, 6 KOs), 30, makes his third ring appearance of the year, having earned two stoppage victories over Jiovani Sheik and Fernando Brito.

The promotion confirmed Fisher’s opponent on Wednesday.

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What they’re saying

“I can’t wait to be back at the Copper Bosh on September 26 and bring another huge night of boxing to London,” Fisher said. “Bull Army, get ready, because it’s going to be a fantastic show. Pirotton is an experienced, powerful heavyweight who can’t be taken lightly.”

Pirotton said, “I have been working towards an opportunity like this my entire career, and the time has come. I know it’s going to be a massive crowd of Johnny Fisher fans, but I’ll be ready. Respect to Johnny and the Romford Bull Army, but he’s in for a tough night.”

Current fight card

Among other recently announced bouts for the event, British light heavyweight Craig Richards (20-4-1, 13 KOs) takes on Pinellas Park, Florida-based Radivoje Kalajdzic (30-3, 22 KOs) of Serbia.

The current lineup includes:

Johnny Fisher (14-1, 12 KOs) vs. Michael Pirotton (12-2, 6 KOs), heavyweight

Craig Richards (20-4-1, 13 KOs) vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (30-3, 22 KOs), light heavyweight

Lee Cutler (16-2, 8 KOs) vs. Louis Greene (19-4, 12 KOs), middleweight

Alex MacMillan (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, welterweight

Leon Hughes (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA, light heavyweight

Kayla Allen vs. TBA, lightweight

Fred Pullen vs. TBA, lightweight

The card will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.