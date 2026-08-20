Conor Cooke vs Sean Weir headlines BKFC Glasgow in November

Conor Cooke defends his BKFC UK light heavyweight title against Sean Weir on November 7 at OVO Hydro in Glasgow. The contest headlines the promotion’s debut in Scotland.

Cooke (6-1) was scheduled to face Jared Warren at BKFC Clearwater 3 in April, but the fight didn’t go ahead. In his previous outing last December at BKFC Derby, the Northern Irish champion defeated Anthony Holmes by third-round TKO due to a cut and claimed the belt.

Unbeaten Scottish contender Weir (3-0) won his previous bout at BKFC Newcastle in March by first-round knockout against Matty Hodgson.

Tickets for the event are on sale via Ticketmaster.

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What they’re saying

“I’m real excited for my upcoming fight with Sean Weir,” Cooke said. “Once again, I have accepted to travel to my opponent’s backyard, even as the champion, but I know the Hydro will be electric.”

“I’m looking forward to putting on a great performance on such a tremendous show. This fight is one not to be missed. Two men at the top of the game, both willing to leave everything in the ring. This will not go the distance!”

“BKFC is where greatness happens!”

Weir said, “Glasgow is going to be a special night. This is more than just another fight for me. I’ve put everything into getting to this position. I respect what Conor Cooke has achieved and I know the level of fighter I’m stepping in with, but I’ve asked for the best because I want to prove I belong at the top.”

“On fight night, in front of a Scottish crowd, I’m coming to leave absolutely everything in there. Expect a war.”

Other bouts for the card are expected to be announced shortly.