Adam Azim faces Steve Claggett in London in May

Adam Azim faces Steve Claggett in a super lightweight bout on May 30 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. The contest headlines the Boxxer fight card, live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Unbeaten British-Pakistani Azim (14-0, 11 KOs) was scheduled to face Gustavo Lemos in January, but the fight fell through after Lemos was injured and withdrew. Azim was then expected to face a replacement opponent but also sustained an injury in training and was unable to compete.

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The 24-year-old Slough, Berkshire native, Azim, was last in action in November, defeating Kurt Scoby by 12th-round TKO.

“This is another big step forward for me on my journey to a world title,” Azim said. “I’m excited to be headlining live on the BBC in front of a massive audience.”

“I always want to be involved in entertaining fights, and on May 30, I’m going to give the fans a night to remember.”

“Steve Claggett is a tough, experienced fighter. He gave Teofimo Lopez his toughest fight, and that’s exactly the kind of challenge I want.”

“I’m ready to put on a great performance and show everyone why I’m destined for the top.”

Former title challenger Claggett (40-8-2, 28 KOs) of Canada has secured two consecutive victories since dropping a decision to Teofimo Lopez in his bid for the WBO title at 140 lbs in mid-2024. The 36-year-old is coming off a second-round TKO win against Alejandro Frias Rodriguez in March on the undercard of Butler vs Hiseni.

“I’ve spent my entire life working towards an opportunity like this,” Claggett said. “I’m grateful and excited to be coming to the UK to fight Adam Azim.”

“I know Adam is a good, young boxer, and I’ll be preparing for the very best version of him on the night. I’ve put in the hard work, I’m already in great shape, and on fight night I’ll be ready to show the UK fans what I’m all about.”

The Azim vs Claggett undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.