Giorgio Visioli vs Maxi Hughes leads Smith-Puello undercard

The bout between Giorgio Visioli and Maxi Hughes has been confirmed, along with other matchups, for the undercard of Dalton Smith vs Alberto Puello. The event takes place at Utilita Arena in Sheffield on October 24.

Visioli (11-0, 6 KOs) of Guildford, Surrey, and Hughes (29-9-2, 6 KOs) of Rossington, Yorkshire, clash for the vacant WBC International Silver lightweight title.

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Visioli comes off a unanimous decision victory over Levi Giles in March, which marked his first successful English title defense. The 23-year-old southpaw claimed the vacant belt by unanimous decision against Joe Howarth last December.

Hughes suffered his second straight loss in March, falling short against Pierce O’Leary by fifth-round RTD on the Dickens vs Cacace undercard. Prior to that, the 36-year-old former IBO lightweight champion dropped a majority decision to Bakhodur Usmonov last December.

Also on Smith vs Puello undercard

Shannon Ryan (11-1, 2 KOs) faces Emma Dolan (9-1, 1 KO) in a super flyweight bout. Ryan puts her Commonwealth and IBF intercontinental titles on the line, while Dolan brings her British title to the ring.

A super featherweight contest pits Aqib Fiaz (14-2, 2 KOs) against Jordan Flynn (13-2-1, 2 KOs).

Joe Hayden (24-0, 4 KOs) meets Will Harrison (8-1-2) at super welterweight.

Leo Atang (8-0, 7 KOs) competes at heavyweight, while Chris Mulunda (4-0) steps through the ropes at middleweight.

Opponents for Atang and Mulunda are expected to be announced shortly.

Headlining the card, unbeaten Sheffield native Dalton Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBC super lightweight title in a rescheduled bout against former two-time world champion Alberto Puello (24-1, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Current fight card

Dalton Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) vs. Alberto Puello (24-1, 10 KOs), Smith’s WBC super lightweight title

Giorgio Visioli (11-0, 6 KOs) vs. Maxi Hughes (29-9-2, 6 KOs), vacant WBC International Silver lightweight title

Leo Atang (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. TBA, heavyweight

Aqib Fiaz (14-2, 2 KOs) vs. Jordan Flynn (13-2-1, 2 KOs), super featherweight

Shannon Ryan (11-1, 2 KOs) vs. Emma Dolan (9-1, 1 KO), super flyweight – Ryan’s Commonwealth and IBF intercontinental titles, Dolan’s British title

Joe Hayden (24-0, 4 KOs) vs. Will Harrison (8-1-2), super welterweight

Chris Mulunda (4-0) vs. TBA, middleweight