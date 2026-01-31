Live results: Francesca Hennessy beats Ellie Bouttell to win title eliminator – Video

Francesca Hennessy faces Ellie Bouttell on Saturday, January 31, live from the Copper Box Arena in London. They meet in a final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight title.
Hennessy (7-0, 1 KO) and Bouttell (7-0-1, 2 KOs) face off in a 10-round bout, with the WBC Silver belt also on the line. The all-English showdown replaced the clash between Adam Azim and Gustavo Lemos, which was postponed after both fighters sustained injuries.
On the undercard, Gradus Kraus (9-0, 8 KOs) meets Boris Crighton (13-6, 7 KOs) at light heavyweight. A heavyweight bout pits Ergal Elezaj (4-0, 1 KO) against Will Howe (5-1).
Also, Hassan Azim (8-0, 4 KOs) takes on Sean Murray (3-3) at middleweight, Joel Kodua (10-0, 2 KOs) meets Joe Garside (9-2-3) at welterweight, and Archie Sharp (26-2, 9 KOs) goes up against Angelo Dragone (10-12, 1 KO) at super lightweight.
Hennessy vs Bouttell results
Get Hennessy vs Bouttell full fight card results below.
Main card
- Francesca Hennessy def. Ellie Bouttell by majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 96-94)
- Ergal Elezaj def. Will Howe by points (59-55)
- Gradus Kraus def. Boris Crighton by TKO (R2, 1:59)
- Hassan Azim def. Sean Murray by TKO (R5, 2:52)
Prelims
- Joel Kodua def. Joe Garside by TKO (R7, 3:00)
- Ben Vickers def. Derrick Osadolor by points (39-37)
- Archie Sharp def. Angelo Dragone by points (59-55)
- Saqib Mehmood def. Engel Gomez by points (40-36)
Hennessy vs Bouttell live blog
Francesca Hennessy defeats Ellie Bouttell by decision
Francesca Hennessy (8-0, 1 KO) defeats Ellie Bouttell (7-1-1, 2 KOs) by majority decision, with scores of 95-95, 97-93, and 96-94.
Hennessy wins the final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight title and claims the WBC Silver belt. She is now in line to challenge New Zealand-Australian Cherneka Johnson (19-2, 8 KOs) – the undisputed champion at 118 lbs – who holds all four major belts.
Ergal Elezaj defeats Will Howe by decision
Ergal Elezaj (5-0, 1 KO) defeats Will Howe (5-2) by points (59-55) in a six-round heavyweight bout.
Gradus Kraus TKOs Boris Crighton in second round
Gradus Kraus (10-0, 9 KOs) defeats Boris Crighton (13-7, 7 KOs) by second-round TKO at light heavyweight. The time of the stoppage was 1:59 of the round.
Kraus landed a left body shot, and Crighton took a knee. The referee waved the fight off after the count.
Hassan Azim TKOs Sean Murray in fifth round
Hassan Azim (9-0, 5 KOs) defeats Sean Murray (3-4) by fifth-round TKO at middleweight. The time was 2:52 of the round.
The referee stepped in and waved the fight off after Azim delivered several unanswered punches while Murray was on the ropes.
Hennessy vs Bouttell: How to watch and start time
Hennessy vs Bouttell airs live on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK and DAZN in the U.S. and other countries. The start time is 8:00 p.m. GMT and 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, respectively.
The blog feed will cover the main card.