Floyd Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti III weigh-in video

A day before of their rematch, Floyd Mayweather Jr and John Gotti III step on the scales to make it official. The pair battles it out live on pay-per-view from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, August 24.

The contest features undefeated 12-time, five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr of Grand Rapids, Michigan making his first ring appearance in Mexico against former MMA fighter and boxer John Gotti III of Oyster Bay, New York. The exhibition match is scheduled for eight rounds.

The co-feature is an exhibition bout between former world champion Victor Ortiz of Garden City, Kansas and Rodrigo Damian Cori of Argentina. Also on the card, Mexico’s Alan Picasso Romero defends his WBC ‘Silver’ 122 lbs title against Azat Hovhannisyan of Armenia. In addition, Curmel Moton of Salt Lake City, Utah and Victor Vazquez of Mexico meet in a 135 lbs clash.

Mayweather vs Gotti III weigh-in time is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT.

Mayweather vs Gotti III fight card

The Mayweather vs Gotti III full fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. John Gotti III, 8 rounds

Victor Ortiz vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria, 8 rounds

Alan Picasso Romero vs. Azat Hovhannisyan, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Picasso’s WBC ‘Silver’ title

Curmel Moton vs. Victor Vazquez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Prelims