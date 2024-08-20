Floyd Mayweather Jr: Mexican fighters’ will to win is just like my will to win

Floyd Mayweather Jr touched down in Mexico City for his boxing rematch against John Gotti III on Saturday, August 24. The pair battles it out in the main event live on pay-per-view from Arena CDMX.

The contest pits the undefeated 12-time, five-division world champion of Grand Rapids, Michigan against the former MMA fighter and boxer of Oyster Bay, New York. Their first fight last June in Sunrise, Florida ended in a mass brawl.

“Mexico City great place… The whole country of Mexico… Just the boxing pedigree… The country of Mexico has been unbelievable throughout my whole life,” Floyd Mayweather Jr said.

“I’m just happy that you know I’m able to come to the country of Mexico, I’m able to come to Mexico City, and just showcase my talent.”

“Truly-truly unbelievable. Just like I said before, the boxing pedigree… So many legendary champions [are] from Mexico and there’s a lot of Mexican fighters throughout my life that I truly-truly loved.”

“Always. That’s a part of the the Mexican heritage,” Mayweather said when asked if he expected Mariachi to meet him on arrival. “Unbelievable band, unbelievable city, unbelievable country. We are here to do work.”

“I’m glad that I’m able to just come here. It’s always been one of my ultimate goals… Was to come here to Mexico, train, work out with some of the Mexican fighters… They work so extremely hard… That their will to win is just like my will to win – they are willing to die and leave it all in the ring. So, hopefully the whole country of Mexico is there Saturday. We are going to put on the show.”

“Mayweather loves Mexico. Show up Saturday.”

The co-feature to Mayweather vs Gotti III is an exhibition match between former world champion Victor Ortiz of Garden City, Kansas and Rodrigo Damian Cori of Argentina. Among other bouts, Mexico’s super bantamweight Alan Picasso Romero defends his WBC ‘Silver’ strap against Azat Hovhannisyan of Armenia. As well, Curmel Moton of Salt Lake City, Utah and Victor Vazquez of Mexico clash at lightweight.