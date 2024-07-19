Victor Ortiz vs Rodrigo Damian Coria set for Mayweather-Gotti III 2 undercard

Former world champion Victor Ortiz makes his ring return against Rodrigo Damian Coria on August 24 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The bout serves as the co-feature on the PPV card topped by Floyd Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti III 2.

37-year-old southpaw Victor Ortiz (33-7-3, 25 KOs) of Garden City, Kansas goes through the ropes for the first time in over two years. The former WBC welterweight titleholder defeated Todd Manuel by unanimous decision last time out in May 2022.

Rodrigo Damian Coria (13-6, 2 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and looks to get back in the win column. The 25-year-old Argentinian southpaw dropped a unanimous decision against Milan Prat in February, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

In the main event, undefeated 12-time, five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan faces former MMA fighter and boxer John Gotti III (boxing 2-0, 1 KOs, MMA 5-1) of Oyster Bay, New York. The pair squares off in a rematch.

Other bouts featured on the Mayweather vs Gotti III 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.