Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Victor Ortiz vs Rodrigo Damian Coria set for Mayweather-Gotti III 2 undercard

Victor Ortiz makes ring return against Rodrigo Damian Coria in Mexico City

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Victor Ortiz faces Rodrigo Damian Coria in Mexico City
Victor Ortiz makes his ring return against Rodrigo Damian Coria at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico on August 24, 2024 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Former world champion Victor Ortiz makes his ring return against Rodrigo Damian Coria on August 24 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The bout serves as the co-feature on the PPV card topped by Floyd Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti III 2.

37-year-old southpaw Victor Ortiz (33-7-3, 25 KOs) of Garden City, Kansas goes through the ropes for the first time in over two years. The former WBC welterweight titleholder defeated Todd Manuel by unanimous decision last time out in May 2022.

Rodrigo Damian Coria (13-6, 2 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and looks to get back in the win column. The 25-year-old Argentinian southpaw dropped a unanimous decision against Milan Prat in February, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

In the main event, undefeated 12-time, five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan faces former MMA fighter and boxer John Gotti III (boxing 2-0, 1 KOs, MMA 5-1) of Oyster Bay, New York. The pair squares off in a rematch.

Other bouts featured on the Mayweather vs Gotti III 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.