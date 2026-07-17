Zuffa Boxing 10: Nearly full card confirmed with new additions and withdrawal

A nearly full card has been set for Zuffa Boxing 10 at 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, August 8. The latest update includes opponents for previously announced Irish fighters Stephen McKenna and Joseph Ward, the addition of Patrick O’Connor vs Ibrahim Mercan, and the withdrawal of Dylan Eagleson.

McKenna (16-1, 15 KOs) faces Northern Ireland’s Owen O’Neill (14-2, 1 KO) in an eight-round middleweight bout, headlining the prelims.

Ward (12-1, 8 KOs) meets Artjom Kasparian (14-0, 12 KOs) of the Netherlands in a 10-round light heavyweight bout on the main card.

A six-round cruiserweight bout between O’Connor (3-0, 3 KOs) of Prince George’s County, Maryland, and UK-based Mercan (6-0-1) of Cyprus is set to open the main card.

Northern Ireland southpaw Dylan Eagleson was scheduled to make his professional debut at Zuffa Boxing 10 but withdrew “due to a delay in my boxing licence application being processed,” according to his social media post.

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Other additions to the prelims include:

A 10-round middleweight bout between Ireland’s Connor Coyle (22-0, 10 KOs) and Mark Beuke (13-3, 7 KOs) of Corpus Christi, Texas.

England’s Louis Greene (18-4, 12 KOs) competes in a six-round middleweight bout against an opponent to be announced.

In the main event, Aaron McKenna (20-0, 10 KOs) of Ireland and Etinosa Oliha (22-0, 10 KOs) of Italy clash for the vacant IBF middleweight title.

The co-feature is a middleweight bout between Ireland’s Callum Walsh (16-0, 11 KOs) and England’s Tyler Denny (21-4-3, 1 KO).

Current Zuffa Boxing 10 fight card

Main card

Aaron McKenna (20-0, 10 KOs) vs. Etinosa Oliha (22-0, 10 KOs), vacant IBF middleweight title

Callum Walsh (16-0, 11 KOs) vs. Tyler Denny (21-4-3, 1 KO), middleweight

Joseph Ward (12-1, 8 KOs) vs. Artjom Kasparian (14-0, 12 KOs), light heavyweight

Sam Hickey (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Brad Axe (5-1), middleweight

Patrick O’Connor (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Ibrahim Mercan (6-0-1), cruiserweight

Prelims

Stephen McKenna (16-1, 15 KOs) vs. Owen O’Neill (14-2, 1 KO), middleweight

Connor Coyle (22-0, 10 KOs) vs. Mark Beuke (13-3, 7 KOs), middleweight

Louis Greene (18-4, 12 KOs) vs. TBA, middleweight