Photos: Claressa Shields and Kaye Scott at launch press conference

Claressa Shields and Kaye Scott previewed their bout and faced off at a launch press conference in Atlanta, Georgia. The two fighters square off on Saturday, August 15, at State Farm Arena.

Three-division undisputed champion Shields (18-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, returns to middleweight and looks to once again conquer the division.

Australia’s reigning unified WBA and WBC 160-pound champion Scott (5-1-1) makes her first defense after claiming the vacant titles in a rematch against Olivia Curry last December.

See the photos below and what Shields and Scott had to say at the press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Tuesday.

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Shields: Kaye loves back and forth wars

“I want to thank Kaye for taking this fight, but because of you I have to lose 20 pounds,” said 31-year-old Shields, who is coming off a decision victory over Franchon Crews-Dezurn in their rematch in February to retain her undisputed heavyweight title. “If you hadn’t taken this fight, I wouldn’t have come back down to middleweight. I vacated those belts because no one wanted to fight me.”

“I can make weight comfortably and keep all my power. I was undisputed twice at 160 and I wasn’t my strongest, but over the years I’ve gotten stronger. Kaye looks very strong and fit right now. Come August 15, I will look just as strong and fit.”

“She’s not an easy task and she’s not someone who wants to lose. I saw her get a draw and come right back for a rematch to win these belts. It was a dog fight. They were bloody and bruised by the end of it, but Kaye came out on top.”

Claressa Shields makes her entrance at the press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 30, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions

“I honestly didn’t think she would say yes to this fight, but I’m happy she did. I’ve always celebrated her wins – I’m not a hater so I can do that. The only time I have to go against anyone seriously is when they get in the ring with me.”

“Kaye is so strong, but I hope she’s ready for my best. Don’t think me losing this 20 pounds is going to give you the upper hand.”

Claressa Shields at the launch press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 30, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions

“I know Kaye can’t outbox me. I think her game plan is going to be to come forward with those big broad shoulders and legs and try to land one of the meanest and strongest shots she can land to try to knock me off my block. That’s when you’re going to see a fight. That’s what I’ve been training for – to not get hit, to not get in a back and forth with her. Kaye loves back and forth wars.”

“Kaye just said she thinks me coming down is her advantage, and that’s how she’s supposed to think. But know this, skill overrides everything. I could be tired and have skill. I can be weak and have skill. People think that it’s all about strength. But I just know how to win.”

Claressa Shields at the launch press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 30, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions

“I’m looking forward to putting on a show in Atlanta. I was supposed to come here two years ago and I’m glad it finally happened. I love Atlanta. Shout out to all my fans who bought tickets. The dress code for the ladies is diamonds, glitter, and sheer.”

“I thank God for me being here. I thank Salita for rocking with me since 2016. I want to thank DAZN. I thank Ruben and Wynn for seeing my worth. And I want to thank Zeus for making this a bigger event.”

Claressa Shields at the launch press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 30, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions

Scott: The aspect of her dropping the weight is definitely my advantage

“This is a big opportunity and I am honored to be part of it,” said Sydney’s 42-year-old Scott. “This is not unfamiliar territory. I’ve earned this spot and I’m ready to put everything on the line. They’re my belts and I am the world champion right now. She’s the challenger. I’m not looking to hand them over, she’s going to have to come get them off me.”

“I have over 120 amateur fights, seven pro fights, nearly two decades dedicating my life to the sport. Self-belief is a strong tool and while I’m coming up against one of the best women in the entire world, I believe in myself and my ability. I believe I can get the job done.”

Kaye Scott makes her entrance at the press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 30, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions

Kaye Scott at the launch press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 30, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions

Kaye Scott at the launch press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 30, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions

Kaye Scott at the launch press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 30, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions

“The aspect of her dropping the weight is definitely my advantage. In the amateurs I’ve done some heavy weight cuts and it can be draining on the body. I sit comfortably at middleweight. I’m hoping in the later stages of the fight that my endurance will come through. My fitness gives me the advantage to be able to push through.”

“Thank you to my manager Mark Taffet, Salita Promotions, and Wynn Records for believing in an event like this. Thank you to Claressa for choosing me as your dance partner.”

Claressa Shields vs Kaye Scott at the press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 30, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields and Kaye Scott face off at the press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 30, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields vs Kaye Scott at the press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 30, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields vs Kaye Scott at the press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 30, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields vs Kaye Scott at the press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 30, 2026. Photo by Stephanie Trapp / Salita Promotions

The Shields vs Scott undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.