Live results: Ashton ‘H2O’ Sylve faces Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz

Ashton “H2O” Sylve faces former champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz tonight, Friday, June 19, live from Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. The contest headlines MF PRO’s “Pugilist Revolution.”

Sylve (13-1, 10 KOs) aims for his third straight victory since being knocked out by Lucas Bahdi almost two years ago. In his previous bout in April, the 22-year-old Long Beach native defeated Raul Antonio Galaviz Hernandez by unanimous decision.

Diaz (34-9-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California, lost two fights in a row. The 33-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Alexis Rocha in March and similarly fell short against Regis Prograis last August.

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

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The 10-round co-feature is a middleweight bout between Amir Anderson (7-0, 7 KOs) of Syracuse, New York, and Jonas Sylvain (9-0-1, 5 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The WBC US Silver title is on the line.

On the Sylve vs Diaz undercard, Ernesto Mercado (18-0, 17 KOs) of Upland, California, takes on Mexico’s Juan Carlos Burgos (36-8-3, 22 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight bout.

A 10-round lightweight bout features J’Hon Ingram (9-0) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, against Devin Cushing (18-0) of Pensacola, Florida.

Additionally, Kayla Gomez of El Paso, Texas, and Shayntain Creer of Columbus, Georgia, make their professional boxing debuts in a six-round super flyweight bout.

How to watch: Sylve vs Diaz streams live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Sylve vs Diaz results

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Ashton Sylve vs. Joseph Diaz

Amir Anderson vs. Jonas Sylvain

Ernesto Mercado vs. Juan Carlos Burgos

J’Hon Ingram vs. Devin Cushing

David Lopez vs. Joey Borrero

Ethan Smith vs. Jose Adolfo Madrigal Rodriguez

Kayla Gomez vs. Shayntain Creer

Daniel Mercado vs. Alejandro Medina de la Rosa

Kevin Gudino vs. Alejandro Herrera

Sylve vs Diaz live blog June 19, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Ashton "H2O" Sylve Open Workout Interview In case you missed it, Ashton “H2O” Sylve shares his thoughts during an open workout ahead of his bout against former champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz.