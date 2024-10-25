Eric Tudor vs Harold Calderon among bouts confirmed for Schofield-Giron undercard

The welterweight bout between Eric Tudor and Harold Calderon has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the Floyd Schofield vs Rene Tellez Giron undercard. The event takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 2. The scheduled for 10 rounds contest headlines the prelims.

22-year-old Eric Tudor (11-1, 7 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year and targets the third win a row. The Hollywood, Florida native KO’d Roddricus Livsey in the first round in June and scored a unanimous decision against Luis Caraballo Ramos in February.

Miami-based southpaw Harold Calderon (28-1, 19 KOs) fights for the second time in 2024. The 37-year-old Chicago native TKO’d Diego Gonzalo Luque in the second round in January.

Joel Iriarte (4-0, 4 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California is now set to face Xavier Madrid (5-5, 2 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The six-round lightweight clash kicks off the main card on DAZN.

Also joining the Schofield vs Giron prelims, Gael Cabrera (5-0, 3 KOs) makes his ring appearance in a six-round bout against an opponent to be named. The Mexican super bantamweight was expected to battle it out on the Flores vs Olivo undercard in Indio in October, but was rescheduled for this event.

As well, Dalis Kaleiopu (5-0, 4 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii and Manuel Valentine Lerma (4-0) of Harlingen, Texas square off in a six-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Jordan Fuente (12-2) of Selma, California and Mexico’s Roberto Cantu Pena (4-4, 3 KOs) go head-to-head in a four-rounder at bantamweight.

In addition, unbeaten Asa Stevens (6-0, 2 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii returns to action against a to be determined opponent in a six-rounder at super bantamweight.

In the main event, Floyd Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ defends his WBA International lightweight title against Rene Tellez Giron (20-3, 13 KOs) of Mexico. In the co-main event, Indio, California-based Bektemir Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan takes on David Stevens (14-1, 10 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania in a WBA super middleweight title eliminator.

Among other previously confirmed main card bouts, IBF flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida faces Argentina’s unified WBO, WBA and WBA champion Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) for the undisputed title. Also on the card, Darius Fulghum (12-0, 10 KOs) of El Paso, Texas defends his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight strap against Christopher Pearson (17-4-1, 12 KOs) of Dayton, Ohio.