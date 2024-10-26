Gabriela Fundora looks to make history with victory over Gabriela Celeste Alaniz

Unbeaten Gabriela Fundora approaches her fight for the undisputed flyweight title against Gabriela Celeste Alaniz on November 2 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The Coachella-based southpaw is set to defeat Argentina’s two-time world champion and become the youngest four-belt holder in history.

Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) puts her IBF title on the line for the third time. The 22-year-old challenges Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) and looks to claim her unified WBA, WBC and WBO straps.

As well as her brother, unified WBC and WBO super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora, Gabriela Fundora is coached by their Cuban-born father and trainer, Freddy Sr. Talking about boxing, the Palm Beach, Florida native said: “It’s in the system, it’s part of like breathing, sleeping. It’s just boxing, it’s another one of those things.”

“Right now, what makes this difference, we are the first in history, to be the first brother and sister duo in boxing to be champions at the same time. So, [our father is] trainer of the year.”

“In order to be the best you have to fight the best. I think that’s what we’re doing November 2nd. I think once our hands are raised and we become the youngest undisputed champion of the world, male or female, it’s history.”

“It’s history in the books and you’re going to look back boxing history it’s always going to be there. Boom! Right there. Gabriella ‘Sweet Poison’ Fundora, the youngest undisputed champion.”

The bout between Gabriela Fundora and Gabriela Celeste Alaniz is featured on the card headlined by Floyd Schofield vs Rene Tellez Giron live on DAZN. The world championship clash is scheduled for 10 rounds.