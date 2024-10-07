Floyd Schofield vs Rene Tellez Giron confirmed for November in Las Vegas

The bout between Floyd Schofield and Rene Tellez Giron has been confirmed for November 2 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event with WBA International lightweight title up for grabs. The fight card airs live on DAZN.

Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey defeated Esteuri Suero via fifth-round disqualification last time out in March. The 22-year-old goes through the ropes for second time this year and looks to remain undefeated.

“I am beyond excited for my return to the ring as the official main event, and to show the world what I’ve been working on,” Floyd Schofield said. “My goal is simple: become a world champion. My opponent has measured up against some tough contenders and will be looking to steal the show, but we won’t let him do that this time around.”

Giron (20-3, 13 KOs) fights for the third time in 2024 and targets his fourth straight victory. Mexico’s 25-year-old stopped Alex Dilmaghani in the seventh round in June and scored a unanimous decision against George Acosta in February.

“I’m so excited about this fight, like none other so far in my career. Floyd Schofield, he’s just another big name guy in my way to the top of the lightweight division,” Rene Telles Giron said. “I will win, my preparation is always great, that’s why I just scored two big wins in my last two fights. I like upsets, I’m that guy that will take your heart. I’m a proud fighter of Mexico, I will win this fight for my country, I’m tough.”

The co-main event features Indio, California-based Bektemir Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan up against David Stevens (14-1, 10 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania. The 10-round super middleweight bout serves as the WBA title eliminator.

Also confirmed for the event, a previously reported 10-round bout between Gabriela Fundora and Gabriela Celeste Alaniz. The pair battles it out for the undisputed title at flyweight. Coachella-based southpaw Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida puts on the line her IBF belt. Two-time world champion Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina brings to the ring her unified WBO, WBA and WBA straps.

Among other Schofield vs Giron undercard bouts, Darius Fulghum (12-0, 10 KOs) of El Paso, Texas takes on Christopher Pearson (17-4-1, 12 KOs) of Dayton, Ohio. The super middleweight matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds with Fulghum’s WBA Intercontinental title at stake.

Plus, Joel Iriarte (4-0, 4 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California faces a to be named opponent in a six-round bout at lightweight. The full lineup is expected to be confirmed shortly.