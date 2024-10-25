Photos: Manuel Flores stops Victor Olivo in first round with body shot

Manuel Flores came out on top on October 24, when he faced Victor Olivo atop Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The scheduled for 10 rounds super bantamweight bout didn’t go the distance.

The Rancho Mirage native was in a full control of the bout that lasted only half of a round. The referee called it a day, after Flores dropped Olivo with body shots, and the latter wouldn’t get back on his feet to beat the count. The official time was 1:50 into the first round.

With the victory, Manuel Flores made his third successful ring appearance for the year. The Coachella-based 26-year-old southpaw improved to 19-1, 15 KOs and won his fourth fight in a row.

Victor Olivo, who went through the ropes for the second time in 2024, dropped to 21-5-1, 9 KOs. Mexico’s 28-year-old suffered his second straight defeat.

“I’m feeling good,” Manuel Flores said post-fight. “It was only one round, so I feel good. I can go again. I give myself a ‘B’ today, I should have stopped him earlier.”

Manuel Flores vs Victor Olivo | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Manuel Flores vs Victor Olivo | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Manuel Flores vs Victor Olivo | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Manuel Flores | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

In the co-main event, Rancho Mirage’s unbeaten Jose Tito Sanchez (14-0, 8 KOs) dominated, dropped and stopped Mexico’s Edwin Palomares (18-6-3, 9 KOs) at featherweight. The scheduled 10 rounds matchup ended at 53 seconds into the third round.

Among other Flores vs Olivo results, Coachella Valley’s Grant Flores (7-0, 5 KOs) earned a unanimous decision against Puerto Rico’s Luis Caraballo Ramos (7-5-1, 7 KOs). After six rounds at middleweight, one judge scored the fight 59-54 and two other judges had 60-53.

As well, Denver’s Daniel Garcia (10-0, 8 KOs) TKO’d Jorge Villegas (14-4, 13 KOs) of Mexico at super lightweight. The bout was halted at 2:15 into the second round.

Plus, Cayden Griffiths (2-0, 2 KOs) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania stopped Markus Bowes (2-7, 2 KOs) of Durham, North Carolina at welterweight. The official time was 52 seconds into the third round.

Kicking off the action, Santa Ana’s Johnny Canas (6-0, 2 KOs) defeated Pedro Angel Cruz (3-6, 2 KOs) of San Jose by unanimous decision. After six rounds at super lightweight, all three scores were 60-54.

Jose Tito Sanchez vs Edwin Palomares | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Jose Tito Sanchez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Grant Flores vs Luis Caraballo Ramos | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Grant Flores | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Daniel Garcia vs Jorge Villegas | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Daniel Garcia | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Cayden Griffiths vs Markus Bowes | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Cayden Griffiths | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Johnny Canas vs Pedro Angel Cruz | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Johnny Canas | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Among the prelims, Danny Luna (5-1, 5 KOs) of Torrance, California KO’d Giovanny Gonzalez (2-6, 2 KOs) of Venezuela in the second round at lightweight. In the event opener, LA’s Kevin Gudino (1-0, 1 KOs) eliminated fellow-debutant Bryan Andrew Cox (0-1) of Dallas, Texas in one round at super bantamweight.