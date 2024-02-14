Elijah Garcia vs Kyrone Davis headlines Thurman-Tszyu prelims

Unbeaten Elijah Garcia faces Kyrone Davis live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The pair squares off on the top of preliminary card, leading to the PPV action headlined by Keith Thurman vs Tim Tszyu. The all-American contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) is coming off the win by TKO in the eighth round against Jose Armando Resendiz last September. Las April, the 20-year-old southpaw defeated Kevin Salgado Zambrano by unanimous decision. In March 2023, the Glendale, Arizona native KO’d Amilcar Vidal Jr in the fourth round.

“I’m excited to be back in the ring, especially on this first event with PBC and Prime Video,” Garcia said. “Fighting on these major events is an incredible blessing and I plan on delivering another great performance. Kyrone Davis has been in the ring with some very good fighters, and it will be a challenging fight, but my plan is to get the win by any means necessary. The fans are going to see an incredible night of boxing on March 30 and everyone should be tuning in.”

Wilmington, Delaware-based Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) is riding a two-fight winning streak. In his previous bout last December, the 29-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Cruse Stewart. In January 2023, the native of Monmouth County, New Jersey similarly defeated Cristian Fabian Rios.

“Elijah Garcia is a very good fighter who’s young and hungry and he looks the part, but most importantly he’s been moved right,” Davis said. “Sometimes you can look better than you really are if you’re being moved right. I got asked about this fight last year and of course I said yes. Then everything went silent. Now, I face Cruse Stewart and he goes the distance with me and Elijah stopped him, so now he fights me. I’m not going to say too much, but I’m glad they took the fight. We’ll see if Garcia is really the future come March 30.”

Also on the preliminary card, Mexico City’s Julio Cesar Martinez defends his WBC flyweight title against Angelino Cordova of Venezuela. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the main event, former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman of Clearwater, Florida goes up against Australia’s reigning WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at 155-pound catchweight.

In the co-main event, WBA super lightweight champion Rolando Romero of Las Vegas defends his title against Mexican contender Isaac Cruz. Also on the card, Cuban WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara defends his belt against Australia’s Michael Zerafa. In the PPV opener, Sebastian Fundora of West Palm Beach, Florida and Serhii Bohachuk of Ukraine battle it out at super welterweight.