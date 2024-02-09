Tim Tszyu hits Radio Row in Las Vegas ahead of Super Sunday – Photos

Australian boxing world champion Tim Tszyu faces the former unified champion Keith Thurman of Clearwater, Florida live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The pair squares off the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at 155-pound catchweight.

This week, Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) made the rounds at Radio Row in Las Vegas ahead of the Big Game on Sunday between San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Australia’s reigning WBO junior middleweight champion, who promised to knock his opponent out, discussed his upcoming bout against Keith Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs), who is a former unified WBC and WBA welterweight champion.

Tim Tszyu at Radio Row in Las Vegas | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Chuck Liddell and Tim Tszyu | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

In the co-feature to Tszyu vs Thurman, Las Vegas’ Rolando Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Mexican contender Isaac Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs). Also on the card, Cuban Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight belt against Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) of Australia.

Kicking off the PPV, Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida and Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) of Ukraine clash at super welterweight.