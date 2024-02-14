Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Julio Cesar Martinez faces Angelino Cordova on Thurman vs Tszyu undercard

Julio Cesar Martinez defends WBC flyweight title against Angelino Cordova on Prime Video live from Las Vegas

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Julio Cesar Martinez faces Angelino Cordova in Las Vegas
Julio Cesar Martinez | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Julio Cesar Martinez puts his WBC flyweight title on the line against Angelino Cordova live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The pair battles it out on the preliminary card, leading to the PPV action topped by Keith Thurman vs Tim Tszyu. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The bout had been originally scheduled for last December’s David Morrell Jr vs Sena Agbeko event in Minneapolis. The contest was postponed after Martinez experienced visa issues trying to enter the U.S.

29-year-old Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) was in action last May, when he retained his title via 11th round TKO against Ronal Batista. In December 2022, Mexico City’s 29-year-old took a majority decision against Samuel Carmona.

“I’m ready to give it my all in training camp for this fight,” Martinez said. “I want all of the big fights and big prizes this year. My plan is to go earn this win on March 30 and end up with my hand raised. Then I’m going for all the belts, no matter who I have to face. I’m going to be the last man standing.”

Unbeaten Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) won his previous bout last April by unanimous decision against Angel Acosta. In June 2022, the 28-year-old native of Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela defeated Axel Aragon Vega by split decision.

“I’m very thankful that this fight is on and confirmed,” Cordova said. “My team did a great job making sure that this fight was rescheduled, and I’m thrilled it’s part of a huge card like this. I’m excited to finally face Martinez on March 30. The only thing on my mind is becoming the new WBC world champion.”

Also featured on Thurman vs Tszyu undercard, unbeaten southpaw Elijah Garcia of Glendale, Arizona goes up against Kyrone Davis of Monmouth County, New Jersey. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

In the main event live on pay-per-view, former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman of Clearwater, Florida takes on Australia’s reigning WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu. The pair meets in the 12-round bout at 155-pound catchweight.

In the feature, Rolando Romero of Las Vegas defends his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac Cruz of Mexico. Also on the card, Cuban Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight strap against Michael Zerafa of Australia. The PPV opener pits Sebastian Fundora of West Palm Beach, Florida against Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk at super welterweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.