Rolando Romero discusses Isaac Cruz fight at Radio Row in Las Vegas – Photos

Rolando Romero faces Isaac Cruz at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The pair battles it out in the co-feature on the card headlined by Keith Thurman vs Tim Tszyu.

28-year-old Las Vegas native “Rolly” Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) brings to the ring his WBA super lightweight title. Mexican 25-year-old contender Isaac Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) makes his second attempt to become champion.

Romero made the rounds at Radio Row in Las Vegas this week ahead of Super Sunday. He previewed his first championship defense and his next opponent.

Rolando Romero at Radio Row in Las Vegas | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

In the main event, former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman of Clearwater, Florida goes up against Australia’s reigning WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu. The pair meets in the 12-round bout at 155-pound catchweight.

Also on the card, Cuban Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) puts his WBA middleweight title on the line against Australian contender Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs). The PPV opener pits Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida against Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) of Ukraine at super welterweight.