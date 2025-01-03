Subscribe
Elijah Garcia to face Terrell Gausha atop PBC card mid-February

Elijah Garcia lost his first fight mid-last year against Kyrone Davis. Terrell Gausha dropped a decision in a title fight against Carlos Adames

By Parviz Iskenderov
Elijah Garcia is set for his next fight against Terrell Gausha mid-February
Elijah Garcia during his fight against Kyrone Davis at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on June 15, 2024 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The bout between Elijah Garcia and Terrell Gausha is reportedly set to headline the PBC Fight Night card on February 15. The event airs live on Prime Video. The location and venue are yet to be determined.

Both Garcia and Gausha look to return to winning ways. Both were in action on the Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin undercard in Las Vegas last June.

21-year-old southpaw Elijah Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona suffered his first career defeat, dropping a split decision against Kyrone Davis atop the prelims. 37-year-old Olympian Terrell Gausha (24-4-1, 12 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio challenged Carlos Adames for his WBC middleweight title in the PPV opener, but lost the fight by unanimous decision.

The Garcia vs Gausha clash was reported by Keith Idec via a post on X. One of the comments states that “PBC likes Caribe Royale Orlando [as the venue], but it is not ideal from an aesthetic standpoint for TV or streaming.” The Premier Boxing Champions is yet to confirm the event date and matchup.

Terrell Gausha vs Carlos Adames
Terrell Gausha during his fight against Carlos Adames at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on June 15, 2024 | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

The previous PBC event at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida was held last October. In the main event, Bakhram Murtazaliev dominated, dropped, and stopped Tim Tszyu in the third round to retain his IBF 154-pound title.

