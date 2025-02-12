Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez faces Rene Tellez Giron in Gatineau, QC, end of February

Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez faces off Rene Tellez Giron at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, QC on Friday, February 28. The pair square off in a 12-round all-Mexican showdown at super featherweight. The bout serves as the main event, live on DAZN.

The Hernandez vs Giron clash was originally scheduled to take place at Auditorio Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico. The contest was moved to Canada due to logistical issues, Matchroom Boxing announced.

Former title challenger “Rocky” Hernandez (36-2, 32 KOs) is coming off a win via sixth-round RTD against Thomas Mattice last September. Last May, the 27-year-old stopped Daniel Lugo in the seventh round. With the victory, the Mexico City native bounced back from a defeat via 12th-round TKO against O’Shaquie Foster in his bid to land the WBC 130-pound title.

“Different country, same date, same opponent, same outcome – Rocky by KO,” Eduardo Hernandez said.

Giron (20-4, 13 KOs) looks to return to winning ways. Making his third ring appearance of the year last November, the 26-year-old native of Queretaro, Mexico dropped a unanimous decision against Floyd Schofield. The defeat snapped his three-fight winning streak.

“I can’t afford to lose this fight,” Rene Tellez Giron said. “I’m looking to win by knockout.”

Among the bouts featured on the Hernandez vs Giron undercard, Alexis Barriere takes on Ubaldo Ilagor Resendiz. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Quebec City’s unbeaten 29-year-old southpaw Barriere (11-0, 9 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time since October 2023, when he stopped Guillermo Casas in the first round and secured his third win of the year. Once-beaten 25-year-old Resendiz (13-1, 12 KOs) of Mexico got back in the win column last November when he TKO’d Jordi Omar Villa Soto in the first round.

The full lineup is expected to be confirmed shortly.