Rocky Hernandez vs Daniel Lugo results, live stream, full fight card

Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez takes on Daniel Lugo in the main event live from Palenque de la Feria Nacional de San Marcos in Aguascalientes, Mexico on Saturday, May 11. The pair battles it out for the WBA Continental Latin America belt. The 130-pound bout also serves as the WBC title eliminator. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Las Vegas-based “Rocky” Hernandez (34-2, 31 KOs) of Mexico City looks to return to winning ways after his unsuccessful world title challenge against reigning WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster last October. Lugo (27-2-1, 18 KOs) of Hermosillo, Sonora fought Mauricio Lara to a majority draw last time out in February.

The co-main event features Mexico’s WBA super bantamweight champion Erika Cruz (17-2, 3 KOs) up against unbeaten Nazarena Romero (13-0-1, 7 KOs) of Argentina. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Hernandez vs Lugo undercard bouts, Randy Leon Loaiza (14-0-1, 7 KOs) faces fellow-Mexican Misael Cabrera Urias (15-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super lightweight. Criztec Bazaldua (4-0, 1 KOs) of Long Beach, California and Mexico’s Luis Fernando Ruiz Angeles (5-0, 3 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Leonardo Rubalcava and Roberto Nevarez meet in an all-Mexican four-round bout at junior welterweight.

Rocky Hernandez vs Daniel Lugo live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, May 11

Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 12 am BST / 9 am AEST

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Eduardo Hernandez vs. Daniel Lugo ‘Caballo’, 12 rounds, super featherweight

Erika Cruz vs. Nazarena Romero, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Cruz’s WBA title

Randy Leon Loaiza vs. Misael Cabrera Urias, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Criztec Bazaldua vs. Luis Fernando Ruiz Angeles, 6 rounds, lightweight

Leonardo Rubalcava vs. Roberto Nevarez, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Rocky Hernandez vs Daniel Lugo results

Stay tuned for Rocky Hernandez vs Daniel Lugo live results.