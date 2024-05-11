Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Rocky Hernandez vs Daniel Lugo results, live stream, full fight card

Eduardo 'Rocky' Hernandez vs Daniel Lugo live results from Aguascalientes, Mexico

BoxingFeatured PostsNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Eduardo Rocky Hernandez faces Daniel Lugo live from Aguascalientes, Mexico
Eduardo 'Rocky' Hernandez and Daniel Lugo at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Palenque de la Feria Nacional de San Marcos in Aguascalientes, Mexico on May 11, 2024 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez takes on Daniel Lugo in the main event live from Palenque de la Feria Nacional de San Marcos in Aguascalientes, Mexico on Saturday, May 11. The pair battles it out for the WBA Continental Latin America belt. The 130-pound bout also serves as the WBC title eliminator. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Las Vegas-based “Rocky” Hernandez (34-2, 31 KOs) of Mexico City looks to return to winning ways after his unsuccessful world title challenge against reigning WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster last October. Lugo (27-2-1, 18 KOs) of Hermosillo, Sonora fought Mauricio Lara to a majority draw last time out in February.

The co-main event features Mexico’s WBA super bantamweight champion Erika Cruz (17-2, 3 KOs) up against unbeaten Nazarena Romero (13-0-1, 7 KOs) of Argentina. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Hernandez vs Lugo undercard bouts, Randy Leon Loaiza (14-0-1, 7 KOs) faces fellow-Mexican Misael Cabrera Urias (15-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super lightweight. Criztec Bazaldua (4-0, 1 KOs) of Long Beach, California and Mexico’s Luis Fernando Ruiz Angeles (5-0, 3 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Leonardo Rubalcava and Roberto Nevarez meet in an all-Mexican four-round bout at junior welterweight.

Rocky Hernandez vs Daniel Lugo live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, May 11
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, May 12
Time: 12 am BST / 9 am AEST

Watch on DAZN

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

  • Eduardo Hernandez vs. Daniel Lugo ‘Caballo’, 12 rounds, super featherweight
  • Erika Cruz vs. Nazarena Romero, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Cruz’s WBA title
  • Randy Leon Loaiza vs. Misael Cabrera Urias, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Criztec Bazaldua vs. Luis Fernando Ruiz Angeles, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Leonardo Rubalcava vs. Roberto Nevarez, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Rocky Hernandez vs Daniel Lugo results

Stay tuned for Rocky Hernandez vs Daniel Lugo live results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.