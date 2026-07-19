Six fights announced for Noche UFC in Glendale, Arizona in September

Brandon Moreno, Alexa Grasso, Manon Fiorot and Curtis Blaydes are among the fighters set to compete at the fourth annual Noche UFC. The event takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, September 12.

Ticket information is expected to be announced shortly.

The promotion announced the fourth edition along with six scheduled matchups during the UFC Oklahoma City broadcast on Saturday.

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Confirmed bouts

Mexico’s former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (23-10-2) faces Joseph Morales (15-2) of Clovis, California.

Also at flyweight, Tim Elliott (22-14-1) of Arkansas City, Kansas, takes on Mexico’s Edgar Chairez (14-6).

A heavyweight bout pits former interim title challenger Curtis Blaydes (19-6) of Naperville, Illinois, against Waldo Cortes Acosta (17-3) of the Dominican Republic.

France’s former flyweight title challenger Manon Fiorot (13-2) goes up against Mexico’s former champion Alexa Grasso (17-5-1).

Former interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum (21-11) of San Jose, California, meets Yousri Belgaroui (10-3) of the Netherlands.

Another flyweight contest features JJ Aldrich (15-7) of Denver, Colorado, against Mexico’s Regina Tarin (8-0).

Last year’s Noche UFC took place in San Antonio, Texas, while the first two editions were held in Las Vegas.