Photos: Floyd Schofield counted en route to victory over Rene Tellez Giron

Floyd Schofield walked away with the win on November 2, when he faced Rene Tellez Giron in the main event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. On his way to victory, the native of Jersey City, New Jersey suffered his first career knockdown from a left hook in the 11th round. Nevertheless, after 12 rounds at lightweight, the scores were 116-111, 118-109, 118-109.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Austin-based unbeaten 22-year-old Schofield retained his WBA International title and improved to 18-0, 12 KOs. 25-year-old Rene Tellez Giron of Queretaro, Mexico dropped to 20-4, 13 KOs and got his three-fight winning streak snapped.

“I feel good. It was my first time going 12 rounds, especially with a fighter that wasn’t going to back down,” Schofield said post-fight. “It was a shot to the back of the head. I kind of turned my head, so he took the shot. I just had to get up, I’m not going to quit.”

“I give myself a B+ only because I went 12 rounds with a fighter that had a lot of power. He’s a good, rough, tugged fighter that wouldn’t back down.”

In the co-main event Bektemir Melikuziev (15-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan defeated David Stevens (14-2, 10 KOs) of Reading, PA by split decision. The scores were 117-111, 118-110 for Melikuziev and 116-112 for Stevens. The Indio, CA-based super middleweight missed weight and was ineligible for WBA title eliminator.

Also on the card, Gabriela Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida stopped Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (15-2, 6 KOs) of Argentina to become the first undisputed champion at women’s flyweight. Coachella-based Fundora retained her IBF belt and claimed Alaniz’s unified WBA, WBC and WBO straps. The time of stoppage was 1:40 into the seventh round.

Among other Schofield vs Giron results, unbeaten super middleweight Darius Fulghum (13-0, 11 KOs) of El Paso, TX retained his WBA Intercontinental title by TKO against Christopher Pearson (17-5-1, 12 KOs) of Dayton, Ohio. The fight was stopped at 1:02 into the third round.

In the main card opener, Joel Iriarte (5-0, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA stopped Xavier Madrid (5-6, 2 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM at welterweight. The official time was 2:50 into the first round.

Atop the prelims, Eric Tudor (12-1, 7 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida defeated Chicago’s Harold Calderon (28-2, 19 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. After 10 rounds, the scores were 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92.

Among other bouts, unbeaten featherweight Asa Stevens (7-0, 2 KOs) of Hawaii defeated Filipino Garen Diagan (10-5, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision with the scores 60-54, 60-54 and 59-55. Hawaii’s Dalis Kaleiopu (6-0, 4 KOs) scored a six-round UD against Manuel Valentine Lerma (4-1) of Harlingen, TX at super featherweight (60-53 x3). Kicking off the action, Jordan Fuente (2-0) of Selma, CA bested Mexico’s Roberto Cantu Pena (4-5, 3 KOs) via four-round UD at bantamweight (40-35, 40-36 x2).