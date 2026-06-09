Dylan Eagleson joins Zuffa Boxing 10 card in Dublin in August

Northern Ireland’s southpaw Dylan Eagleson is scheduled to make his professional debut at Zuffa Boxing 10 at 3Arena in Dublin on August 8. Ahead of the event, the 23-year-old Bangor native has signed a long-term promotional agreement with the promotion.

As an amateur, Eagleson compiled a record of 56 wins with 13 losses and 3 KOs.

He represented Northern Ireland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, and won gold at bantamweight.

Representing the Republic of Ireland at the 2022 European Championships in Yerevan, Armenia, he earned silver, also at bantamweight.

Stepping through the ropes at Zuffa Boxing 10, Eagleson competes in a scheduled six-round featherweight bout. His opponent is expected to be named shortly.

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“I’m buzzing to have signed with Zuffa, the biggest promotion in the game,” Eagleson said. “I accomplished a lot as an amateur, and I believe Zuffa will give me the tools necessary to become a champion. It means a lot to have the backing of Dana White and Sky Sports as I begin this journey.”

In the main event, Ireland’s Aaron McKenna (20-0, 10 KOs) faces Etinosa Oliha (22-0, 10 KOs) of Italy for the vacant IBF middleweight title.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Callum Walsh (16-0, 11 KOs) of Ireland and Tyler Denny (21-4-3, 1 KO) of the UK.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

The event airs live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Australia, and Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.