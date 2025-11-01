Watch the fight video highlights featuring Joshua Buatsi and Zach Parker as they clash for the WBA International light heavyweight title. Ghanaian-born British Buatsi defeated England’s Parker via a controversial decision atop the Queensberry card at Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday, November 1.
Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker: Full fight video highlights
Joshua Buatsi takes a controversial majority decision over Zach Parker to claim the WBA International title at Co-op Live in Manchester, England
Newsletter