Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor new Misfits Boxing 20 main event

Darren Till was originally scheduled to face Tommy Fury. Also confirmed for X Series 20, Wade Plemons vs The Masai Warrior

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Darren Till faces Anthony Taylor in the new Misfits Boxing 20 main event at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on January 18. The latter replaced Tommy Fury, who reportedly withdrew due to “kicking and other stupid MMA tactics” he had expected the former UFC fighter to use in a boxing match.

In his final UFC fight in December 2022, Darren Till was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in the third round and suffered his third defeat in a row. This past July, the 32-year-old Liverpool native faced Mohammad Mutie in an exhibition boxing match that ended in a brawl.

In his previous two fights in August, Anthony Taylor defeated Gabriel Silva and Samuel Ericsson via TKO in the third and second round, respectively. Teaming up with Slim Albaher, the 35-year-old native of Alameda, California was also expected to face KSI in a 2 vs. 1 clash, but the contest didn’t go ahead.

Alongside the Till vs. Taylor showdown, Misfits Boxing also confirmed a matchup pitting Wade Plemons against Moziah Pinder aka “Masai Warrior.” As announced at Misfits Boxing 19, Plemons was initially expected to face HS Tikky Tokky, who was scheduled to face Pinder at that event, but the bout fell through.

Other matchups featured on the Misfits Boxing 20 fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

