Misfits Boxing 19 video: AnEsonGib defeats Slim Albaher by decision to lift title

AnEsonGib walked away with a win on November 28, when he faced Slim Albaher at Misfits Boxing 19. The crossover fight card aired live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar.

The Saudi Arabian YouTuber defeated the American YouTuber of Brooklyn, New York by majority decision. After eight rounds, the scores were 76-76, 78-74 and 79-73. With the victory, Gib claimed the MF Boxing middleweight title.

In the co-feature, Filipino Salt Papi stopped King Kenny of England in the third round at light heavyweight. Also on the card, London’s Deji Olatunji knocked out Dawood Savage of Afghanistan in the third round at catchweight.

Among other Misfits Boxing 19 results, London’s Jarvis Khattri retained his MF Boxing welterweight title via third-round TKO due to injury against Ben Williams of Ireland. Warren Spencer of Romania took a majority decision against NichLmao of Sweden at super middleweight.

Plus, Lil Cracra of the Philippines earned a unanimous decision against American YuddyGangTV to win the MF Boxing lightweight interim title in the tournament final. In the main card opener, Chase DeMoor of Eatonville, FL secured a UD against Kelz of the UK at heavyweight.

Among the Misfits Boxing 19 prelims, Mexican Luis Alcaraz Pineda defeated Swarmz of England by unanimous decision at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Amir Anderson of Syracuse, NY TKO’d Neeraj Saini of India in the second round at light heavyweight.

The heavyweight bout between HS Tikky Tokky of Spain and Kenya’s Masai Warrior did not go ahead. During the event, it was announced that HS Tikky Tokky would face Wade Plemons at Misfits Boxing 20 in Manchester, England on January 18.