KSI next boxing fight set against Slim & Anthony Taylor in Dublin in August

KSI has his ring return confirmed for August 31 in a 2 vs 1 boxing clash against Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor. The contest headlines X Series 17 live on DAZN from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji aka KSI (pro 4-1, 1 NC, 3 KO, am 1-0-1, 1 KO) looks to return to winning ways. London’s 31-year-old was in action last October, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Tommy Fury.

35-year-old Anthony Taylor (pro 2-3, 1 KOs, am 3-3-2, MMA 7-5) of Berkeley, California scored a UD against King Kenny and secured his second win in a row at the same X Series 10 event in Manchester. Unbeaten 29-year-old Slim Albaher (pro 4-0, 2 KOs, am 3-0, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York also fought on that night, and stopped Salt Papi in the fourth round.

“I can’t tell you how pleased I am that both Slim and Anthony Taylor accepted this challenge, because I wasn’t sure they had the minerals to do so,” KSI said. “Both of these guys have been on my case for years and now, on August 31 in Dublin, they are set to get what they asked for.”

Among other bouts featured on the X Series 17 card, Nurideen Shabazz aka “Deen the Great” defends his Misfits Boxing lightweight title against Dave Fogarty. Also on the card a pair of cruiserweight tournament quarter-finals featuring Deji Araoye aka “DTG” up against Malcolm Minikon and Jake Cornish versus Mike Edwards.

Plus, Danny Aarons goes up against Brandon Beavis aka “Beavo”. In addition, Ben Williams takes on Warren Spencer, Sami Hamed squares off against Jesse Clarke and Gabriel Silva meets Nahom Wedi.