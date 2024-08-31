Danny Aarons vs Danny Simpson full fight video highlights

There was no winner in the Danny Aarons vs Danny Simpson fight, as the Misfits Boxing 17 main event ended in a split draw. The X Series card aired live on DAZN from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, August 31.

The light heavyweight bout featured the English YouTuber up against the former professional football player. The pair went the full distance, and after four rounds, the scores were 39-37, 37-39 and 38-38. Post-fight, both, Danny Aarons and Danny Simpson said they would do a rematch.

Among other Misfits Boxing 17 results, Anthony Taylor dominated Gabriel Silva to retain his MF Boxing light heavyweight title via third-round TKO. As well, HStikkytokky eliminated George Fensom in the first round at cruiserweight and Ben Williams TKO’d Warren Spencer in the second round at welterweight.

Also on the card, Deen the Great dropped and stopped Dave Fogarty in the third round to retain his MF Boxing lightweight belt. Plus, Sami Hamed defeated Jesse Clarke via second-round corner stoppage at heavyweight.

Among the quarter-final bouts of the MF Boxing cruiserweight title tournament, Mike Edwards defeated Jake Cornish by unanimous decision. In addition, Malcolm Minikon took a majority decision against DTG.

The event also saw performance by KSI.