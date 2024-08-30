Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Misfits Boxing 17 results, live stream, PPV time, Aarons vs Simpson

Misfits Boxing 17: Aarons vs Simpson live results from Dublin, Ireland

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Danny Aarons vs Danny Simpson tops Misfits Boxing 17 live from Dublin, Ireland
Misfits Boxing 17: Aarons vs Simpson airs live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland | DAZN
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Misfits Boxing 17: Aarons vs Simpson airs live on DAZN from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, August 31. The crossover boxing fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, English YouTuber Danny Aarons and former professional football player Danny Simpson square off at cruiserweight. In the co-main event, Anthony Taylor defends his MF Boxing light heavyweight title against Gabriel Silva.

Also on the card, HStikkytokky and George Fensom go head-to-head at cruiserweight. As well, Ben Williams and Warren Spencer clash at welterweight. In another championship bout, Deen the Great defends his MF Boxing lightweight belt against Dave Fogarty. Kicking off the action, Sami Hamed and Jesse Clarke battle it out at heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Jake Cornish fights Mike Edwards and Malcolm Minikon goes up against DTG. Both cruiserweight matchups serve as the quarter-final bouts of the MF Boxing title tournament.

Watch on DAZN

Misfits Boxing 17 results

Get Misfits Boxing 17: Aarons vs Simpson full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2 pm ET / 11 am PT)

  • Danny Aarons vs. Danny Simpson
  • Deen the Great vs. Dave Fogarty
  • Sami Hamed vs. Jesse Clarke
  • HStikkytokky vs. George Fensom
  • Ben Williams vs. Warren Spencer
  • Anthony Taylor vs. Gabriel Silva

Prelims (1 pm ET / 10 am PT)

  • Jake Cornish vs. Mike Edwards
  • DTG vs. Malcolm Minikon

The previous Misfits Boxing event, held in Miami early August, saw Josh Brueckner upsetting FaZe Temperrr by TKO in the second round.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.