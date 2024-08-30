Misfits Boxing 17 results, live stream, PPV time, Aarons vs Simpson

Misfits Boxing 17: Aarons vs Simpson airs live on DAZN from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, August 31. The crossover boxing fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, English YouTuber Danny Aarons and former professional football player Danny Simpson square off at cruiserweight. In the co-main event, Anthony Taylor defends his MF Boxing light heavyweight title against Gabriel Silva.

Also on the card, HStikkytokky and George Fensom go head-to-head at cruiserweight. As well, Ben Williams and Warren Spencer clash at welterweight. In another championship bout, Deen the Great defends his MF Boxing lightweight belt against Dave Fogarty. Kicking off the action, Sami Hamed and Jesse Clarke battle it out at heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Jake Cornish fights Mike Edwards and Malcolm Minikon goes up against DTG. Both cruiserweight matchups serve as the quarter-final bouts of the MF Boxing title tournament.

Misfits Boxing 17 results

Get Misfits Boxing 17: Aarons vs Simpson full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2 pm ET / 11 am PT)

Danny Aarons vs. Danny Simpson

Deen the Great vs. Dave Fogarty

Sami Hamed vs. Jesse Clarke

HStikkytokky vs. George Fensom

Ben Williams vs. Warren Spencer

Anthony Taylor vs. Gabriel Silva

Prelims (1 pm ET / 10 am PT)

Jake Cornish vs. Mike Edwards

DTG vs. Malcolm Minikon

The previous Misfits Boxing event, held in Miami early August, saw Josh Brueckner upsetting FaZe Temperrr by TKO in the second round.