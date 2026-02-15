Zuffa Boxing 3 live results: Efe Ajagba TKOs Charles Martin – Video

The third edition of Zuffa Boxing, aka Z03, features Efe Ajagba facing former champion Charles Martin, live from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 15. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Nigeria’s 31-year-old Ajagba (20-1-1, 14 KOs) returns to the ring after fighting Martin Bakole to a majority draw last May. The 39-year-old former IBF champion Martin (30-4-1, 27 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri, steps through the ropes for the first time since late 2024, when he knocked out Matthew McKinney in the opening round.

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The co-feature is a 10-round light heavyweight bout between Ahmed Elbiali (24-1, 19 KOs) of Egypt and Umar Dzambekov (13-0, 9 KOs). In the main card opener, Abel Mejia (10-0, 7 KOs) of Orange, California, and Jaybrio Pe Benito (6-0, 4 KOs) of the Philippines square off in an eight-round lightweight bout.

Headlining the prelims, San Bernardino, California-based Leonardo Ruiz (16-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico meets Casey James Streeter (15-2-2, 6 KOs) of Portland, Maine, in a six-round middleweight bout.

Zuffa Boxing 3 results

Get Zuffa Boxing 3 full fight card results below.

Main card

Efe Ajagba def. Charles Martin by TKO (R4, 1:11)

Umar Dzambekov def. Ahmed Elbiali by KO (R2, 57)

Jaybrio Pe Benito def. Abel Mejia by TKO (R3, 0:48)

Prelims

Leonardo Ruiz def. Casey James Streeter by TKO (R4, 1:23)

Mark Beuke def. Antonio Woods by split decision (77-75, 75-77, 77-75)

Oswaldo Molina def. Joshua Clark by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Emiliano Alvarado def. Devin Gantt by TKO (R4, 1:24)

Dariial Kuchmenov def. Jorge Arturo Lagunas Valencia by TKO (R4, 1:32)

Zuffa Boxing 3 live blog February 15, 2026 9:31 PM EST Zuffa Boxing 3 post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. February 15, 2026 9:25 PM EST Efe Ajagba TKOs Charles Martin in fourth round Efe Ajagba (21-1-1, 15 KOs) of Nigeria defeats Charles Martin (30-5-1, 27 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri by fourth-round TKO at heavyweight. Referee Thomas Taylor stopped the fight at 1:11 of the round.



On his way to victory, Ajagba sent Martin to the canvas in both the third and fourth rounds. February 15, 2026 9:02 PM EST Umar Dzambekov KOs Ahmed Elbiali in second round Umar Dzambekov (14-0, 10 KOs) defeats Egypt’s Ahmed Elbiali (24-2, 19 KOs) by second-round knockout with an uppercut at light heavyweight. The official time was 57 seconds of the round. February 15, 2026 8:29 PM EST Jaybrio Pe Benito TKOs Abel Mejia in third round Jaybrio Pe Benito (7-0, 5 KOs) of the Philippines defeats Abel Mejia (10-1, 7 KOs) of Orange, California, by third-round TKO at lightweight. The referee waved the fight off at 0:48 of the round to prevent further damage to Mejia. February 15, 2026 7:51 PM EST Leonardo Ruiz TKOs Casey James Streeter in fourth round San Bernardino, California-based Leonardo Ruiz (17-1, 9 KOs) of Mexico defeats Casey James Streeter (15-3-2, 6 KOs) of Portland, Maine, by fourth-round TKO at super welterweight. The referee stopped the fight at 1:23 of the round. February 15, 2026 7:19 PM EST Mark Beuke defeats Antonio Woods by decision Mark Beuke (13-3, 7 KOs) of Corpus Christi, Texas, defeats Antonio Woods (14-2, 12 KOs) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, by split decision. After eight rounds at middleweight, the judges scored the fight 77-75, 75-77, and 77-75. February 15, 2026 6:36 PM EST Oswaldo Molina defeats Joshua Clark by decision Oswaldo Molina (9-0, 4 KOs) of Mexico defeats Joshua Clark (9-2, 2 KOs) of Ecuador by unanimous decision. After six rounds at lightweight, all three judges scored the fight 60-54. February 15, 2026 5:58 PM EST Emiliano Alvarado vs. Devin Gantt Emiliano Alvarado (10-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Springs, California, defeats Devin Gantt (5-3, 5 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey, by fourth-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:24 of the round. February 15, 2026 5:33 PM EST Dariial Kuchmenov TKOs Jorge Arturo Lagunas in fourth round Kicking off the action, Dariial Kuchmenov (10-0, 8 KOs) defeats Mexico’s Jorge Arturo Lagunas Valencia (19-8, 16 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at lightweight, sending his opponent to the canvas in both the third and fourth rounds. The referee stepped in and called it a day at 1:32 into the fourth round. February 15, 2026 3:54 PM EST Zuffa Boxing 3 Kickoff The Zuffa Boxing 3 pre-show starts in a moment, followed by the first free preliminary bout. The contest pits Dariial Kuchmenov against Jorge Arturo Lagunas Valencia in a six-round lightweight matchup. February 15, 2026 5:20 AM EST Efe Ajagba dedicates his Zuffa Boxing debut to his father Check out the feature on Nigerian 2016 Olympian Efe Ajagba ahead of his Zuffa Boxing debut against former champion Charles Martin – a fight he dedicates to his father. February 15, 2026 3:40 AM EST Charles Martin previews his fight with Efe Ajagba Check out the video featuring former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin in the lead-up to his clash with Efe Ajagba at Zuffa Boxing 3. February 14, 2026 11:00 PM EST Zuffa Boxing 3: How to watch and start time Zuffa Boxing 3 airs live on Paramount+. The main card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.