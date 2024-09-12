Canelo vs Berlanga video: Undercard press conference

Following the media workout, the fighters featured on the Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga undercard host the final press conference at Studio Ballroom at MGM Grand on September 12. The list of participants includes Erislandy Lara, Danny “Swift” Garcia, Caleb Plant, Rolando Romero and more.

The fight card airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14, during Mexican Independence Day weekend. In the main event, Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez defends his unified WBC, WBO and WBA super middleweight titles against unbeaten Puerto Rican contender Edgar Berlanga of Brooklyn, New York.

In the co-main event, Cuba’s WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara defends his title against former two-division champion Danny Garcia of Philadelphia. Also on the card, Nashville’s former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby of Yorkville, Illinois battle it out for the division’s interim WBA belt. In the PPV opener, Las Vegas’ former champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero returns against Stockton-based Manuel Jaimes at super lightweight.

Among the Canelo vs Berlanga prelims, Philadelphia’s former super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton goes up against Mexico’s Carlos Castro at featherweight. As well, Colombian welterweight contender Roiman Villa meets Ricardo Salas of Mexico. Plus, Orlando-based Jonathan Lopez faces off Richard Medina of San Antonio at super featherweight.

The Canelo vs Berlanga undercard press conference starts at 14:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The fighters preview their respective bouts and go face to face.