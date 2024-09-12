Photos: Canelo Alvarez claims he is still the best, Edgar Berlanga promises knockout

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga previewed their bout and went face-to-face at the final press conference ahead of their championship clash. Mexico’s world champion and unbeaten Puerto Rican contender square off in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14.

Going through the ropes for the second time in 2024, Canelo Alvarez puts his unified WBC, WBO and WBA super middleweight titles on the line. The 34-year-old Guadalajara, Jalisco native is out to prove he is still the best in the division.

“It’s easy to say you’ll knock me out, but it’s much more difficult to do it,” Canelo Alvarez said from Studio Ballroom at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. “Saturday night is gonna be very difficult for him, for sure. I’ve prepared for the knockout. I love the feeling of a knockout and I’m gonna do my best to get it done.”

“I just can’t wait for Saturday night. This is going to be a great matchup for the people. Mexico vs. Puerto Rico is always exciting.”

“It’s an honor to fight on this date. Mexican Independence Day is very important for us. It’s very special and I’m very proud to fight for the Mexican people.”

“I always put 100% into my fights and into training, no matter who I’m fighting. It’s the same mentality every fight. This is no exception. I’ve had a great training camp and I’m ready.”

Canelo Alvarez at press conference | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

“The fans mean everything to me and I appreciate them. They support me no matter what and I’m thankful for everyone who’s supported me throughout my career.”

“I just want to show everyone that I’m still the best. I still love this sport. When I stop loving it, you’ll know. I love my routine and I love going to the gym every day.”

‘Sixth-round knockout, that’s what we’re going for’

Also making his second ring appearance for 2024, Edgar Berlanga fights for his first world title. As well as at the Grand Arrivals, the 27-year-old Brooklyn native stated he was looking to knock the Mexican star out in the sixth round.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime for Team Berlanga. It’s gonna be a firefight this weekend,” Edgar Berlanga said. “On Saturday night, I’m gonna make everyone a believer. We have Puerto Rico vs. Mexico and we’re going at it on Saturday night.”

“I’m a knockout artist. Every fighter wants the knockout. We know that he’s a legend and we can’t just go swing for the fences. We have to do it the right way. Sixth-round knockout, that’s what we’re going for. But we’re ready for all 12 rounds if we have to.”

Edgar Berlanga at press conference | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

“It’s gonna be a big fight Saturday and it’s gonna be something amazing. Right now is the calm before the storm. We’re gonna make history and become legends.”

“It means everything to be in this position. I’m not supposed to be here. I’ve been doubted since before I turned pro. But I knew that I was bound to end up in this position.”

“I could be the face of Puerto Rican boxing after Saturday night. I’ve wanted that for many years and now it’s my turn to do it.”

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga go face to face | Rey Del Rio/Premier Boxing Champions

In the co-main event, Erislandy Lara of Cuba defends his WBA middleweight title against former world champion Danny Garcia of Philadelphia. Also on the card, former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant of Nashville, Tennessee and Trevor McCumby of Yorkville, Illinois clash for the interim WBA 168 lbs title.

Plus, Las Vegas’ former world champion Rolando Romero and Manuel Jaimes of San Jose, California clash at super lightweight. On top of the Canelo vs Berlanga prelims, Philadelphia’s former super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton takes on Mexico’s Carlos Castro at featherweight.