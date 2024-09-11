Subscribe
Canelo vs Berlanga video: Undercard media workout

Canelo vs Berlanga undercard media workout features Erislandy Lara, Caleb Plant, Rolando Romero, Stephen Fulton, among others

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ahead of their respective bouts on September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the fighters featured on the Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga undercard show off their skills at a media workout. The open to the public event takes place at MGM Grand Casino Floor on September 11.

The list of participants includes the co-main event fighters, Cuban WBA middleweight titleholder Erislandy Lara and Philadelphia’s former champion Danny “Swift” Garcia. As well, Nashville’s former champion Caleb Plant and unbeaten contender Trevor McCumby of Yorkville, Illinois, who clash for the interim WBA super middleweight belt.

Plus, Las Vegas’ former super lightweight champion Rolando Romero and Manuel Jaimes of San Jose, who square off in the PPV opener. In addition, Philadelphia’s former champion Stephen Fulton and Mexico’s Carlos Castro, who top the prelims at featherweight.

The Canelo vs Berlanga undercard media workout starts at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT. The event follows the final press conference featuring the main event fighters.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

