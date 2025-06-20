Canelo vs Crawford: Riyadh press conference video

Kicking off a press tour, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford preview their bout and face off at the launch press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two four-division champions are scheduled to meet inside the ring on September 13 at a recently confirmed venue – Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Two-time and current undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) from Mexico defends his title during his second reign. Two-division undisputed champion Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE aims to conquer his third weight class.

The press conference at Baker Alshidy Theatre in Riyadh on June 20 kicks off a three-city press tour. The second stop is the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York on June 22, during Fanatics Fest NYC. The final presser takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 27.

The first Canelo vs Crawford press conference in Riyadh starts at 2:30 PM ET in the U.S. and 7:30 PM in the UK. The local start time in Saudi Arabia is 9:30 PM KSA.