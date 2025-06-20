Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Canelo vs Crawford: Riyadh press conference video

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford preview their bout at the press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Kicking off a press tour, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford preview their bout and face off at the launch press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two four-division champions are scheduled to meet inside the ring on September 13 at a recently confirmed venue – Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Two-time and current undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) from Mexico defends his title during his second reign. Two-division undisputed champion Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE aims to conquer his third weight class.

The press conference at Baker Alshidy Theatre in Riyadh on June 20 kicks off a three-city press tour. The second stop is the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York on June 22, during Fanatics Fest NYC. The final presser takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 27.

The first Canelo vs Crawford press conference in Riyadh starts at 2:30 PM ET in the U.S. and 7:30 PM in the UK. The local start time in Saudi Arabia is 9:30 PM KSA.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.