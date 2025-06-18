Canelo vs Crawford: Venue returns to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

The venue for the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs Terence Crawford bout on September 13 is announced – Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The two four-division champions square off in a highly anticipated matchup, live on Netflix.

Mexico’s two-time undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) makes his first title defense during his second reign. The 34-year-old regained all four major belts in May, defeating William Scull by unanimous decision.

Two-division undisputed champion Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE looks to conquer his third weight class. The undefeated 37-year-old southpaw, who previously held titles at 140 lbs and 147 lbs, now looks to get to the top of the 168 lbs division.

The contest was first announced following Canelo’s victory over William Scull, to be staged a day earlier at the same venue. Alvarez and Crawford went face-to-face for the first time.

After the date was pushed back, the venue remained unclear. Netflix was confirmed as the broadcaster for the event last week. The “return” to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas – a 65,000-seat venue, expandable to 71,835 – as host of the showdown was reported on Wednesday.

According to The Ring, “a deal has been struck” for the Canelo vs Crawford event to be staged instead of the originally scheduled college football game between UNLV Rebels and Idaho State Bengals.

In the leadup to the event, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford host three press conferences in June across three cities in Riyadh, New York and Las Vegas.

The bouts featured on the Canelo vs Crawford undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.