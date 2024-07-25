Canelo Alvarez faces Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas in September

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has his next fight date confirmed for September 14 against Edgar Berlanga. The pair battles it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 12-round contest highlights Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39) brings to the ring his unified WBC, WBA and WBO belts. The 34-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco was reportedly stripped of/vacated the IBF title after opting out to fight mandatory contender William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba.

In his previous outing at the same venue in May on Cinco de Mayo weekend, Canelo Alvarez took a dominant win against fellow-Mexican Jaime Munguia.

“I am very happy for this fight between Mexico and Puerto Rico,” Canelo said. “It’s exciting to be part of another great Mexico vs. Puerto Rico battle inside the ring because historically we have always offered unforgettable fights full of passion. I am proud to contribute to this legacy and facing an opponent like Edgar Berlanga adds even more excitement and meaning to this event.”

Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York last fought in February in Orlando, where he dropped and stopped Padraig McCrory in the sixth round. The 27-year-old Puerto Rican makes his first attempt to land a world title.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the good Lord for putting me in this position,” Berlanga said. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. I deserve to be here, and I’m going to shock the world and silence the critics by delivering a masterful performance and knocking out Canelo Álvarez on Sept. 14. I will prove that my Puerto Rican heritage surpasses Mexican boxing, from Gómez to Trinidad to Cotto, and now to Berlanga. I will reclaim what is rightfully ours. I’m ready to make this a historic firefight, continuing the greatest rivalry in boxing: Puerto Rico vs Mexico. Vamos arriba, puñeta!”

In the co-main event, Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) of Cuba meets North Philadelphia’s former world champion in two weight classes Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Lara’s WBA middleweight title on the line.

Other bouts featured on the Canelo vs Berlanga undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The event airs live on Prime Video PPV and DAZN PPV.