Erislandy Lara vs Danny Garcia set for Canelo-Berlanga co-feature

Erislandy Lara faces Danny Garcia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14. The contest serves as the co-feature on the PPV card topped by Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Cuba two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) brings to the ring his WBA middleweight belt. The Houston-based 41-year-old southpaw knocked out Michael Zerafa of Australia last time out in March and made the second successful defense of his title.

“My fight with Danny Garcia will be a classic battle between two legendary fighters of our era,” Lara said. “We’ve both faced the best, have impressive resumes and have competed at the top level for a long time. I’m excited for this fight. I encourage all my Mexican fans to tune in on Mexican Independence Day, bring your flags and support this great event.”

“I will represent not only Cuba, but also Mexico on this day against Puerto Rico. To everyone watching at T-Mobile Arena and on the pay-per-view on Prime Video, you will witness greatness in the ring throughout the action-packed night of boxing. I look forward to putting on a show and being the first to knock out Danny Garcia. This will be an epic showdown!”

World champion in two-weight classes Danny “Swift” Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time in over two years and looks to land a world title in the third division. In his previous outing in July 2022, the 36-year-old native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania took a majority decision against Jose Benavidez Jr. With the victory, he returned to winning ways after dropping a unanimous decision against Errol Spence Jr in December 2020.

“This is a legacy fight and an opportunity to win a championship in my third weight class,” Garcia said. “Lara is a great champion who’s been around for a while, but so have I. On Sept. 14, I’m bringing the Danny Garcia show to Las Vegas and making it a historic night.”

In the main event, Mexico’s super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39) defends his unified WBC, WBA and WBO belts against undefeated Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York.

The rest of Canelo vs Berlanga undercard is expected to be confirmed shortly. The event airs live on Prime Video PPV and DAZN PPV.