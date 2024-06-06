Full fight video: Canelo Alvarez bests Jaime Munguia by decision to retain title

To date, the next fight of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is yet to be confirmed. Furthermore, the undisputed super middleweight champion might lose one of his belts with no fight.

The IBF reportedly pushes for its mandatory contender William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba to challenge the Mexican star next. Canelo (61-2-2, 39) is yet to decide on his next move and reportedly intends to relinquish the strap.

In his previous outing on Cinco de Mayo weekend, Canelo Alvarez faced Jaime Munguia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The reigning champion took a dominant win against fellow-Mexican by decision, scoring a knockdown in the fourth round a long the way. After 12 rounds, the scores were 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112.

Today, Premier Boxing Champions released a full fight video featuring Canelo vs Munguia. The bout might go in history as Canelo’s fourth and final defense of his WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF 168-pound world titles.