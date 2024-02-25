Edgar Berlanga drops & stops Padraig McCrory in sixth round

Edgar Berlanga took a dominant win against Padraig McCrory, when the pair squared off live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, February 24. The main event contest featured the undefeated Brooklyn native up against the unbeaten opponent of the UK.

The scheduled for 12 rounds super middleweight bout ended half way through. The representative of the country-host floored the Belfast man in the sixth round with a big right hand. The referee opened an eight count, but the latter’s corner threw in the towel. The official time was 2 minutes and 44 seconds into the sixth round.

With the victory, Edgar Berlanga improved to 22-0, 17 KOs and remained undefeated. The New York-based 26-year-old Puerto Rican retained his NABO belt.

Padraig McCrory dropped to 18-1, 9 KOs and suffered his first career defeat. The 35-year-old native of Belfast, Northern Ireland failed his U.S. debut.

Get Berlanga vs McCrory full fight card results.