BOXXER lands deal with BBC Sport – Boxing returns to UK primetime TV

BBC Sport and BOXXER announced today a new deal to showcase boxing on Saturday nights in the UK. In addition to the primetime television broadcasts, the live events are also available on BBC iPlayer on a free-to-air basis.

“Bringing professional boxing back to primetime BBC television, free-to-air, and to our extensive digital platforms is an exciting moment for us and for boxing fans,” said Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport.

“Boxing is a sport that we know deeply resonates with younger audiences and this deal with BOXXER enables us to showcase the next generation of British fighters – delivering top-tier national boxing moments to all audiences, wherever and however they want it.”

Alongside the headline bouts and main card fights, selected undercard matchups, features, and behind-the-scenes content are also available across BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app, BBC Sounds, and BBC Sport’s social channels, according to the announcement.

“Partnering with the BBC to deliver big-time British boxing on Saturday night TV is a historic moment,” said BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom. “We’re proud to bring the most entertaining British fighters to the biggest possible audience. This huge platform will give our fights the exposure they deserve and helps us take the sport to huge new audiences.”

The previous BOXXER event in Barnsley, England, in June featured Callum Simpson (18-0, 13 KOs) claiming the vacant European super middleweight title with a 10th-round TKO of Ivan Zucco (21-1, 18 KOs). The fight card wrapped up the promotion’s schedule on Sky Sports.

The first BOXXER event on BBC Sport is expected to be announced shortly.