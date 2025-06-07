Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Live results: Callum Simpson faces Ivan Zucco for European title in Barnsley

Callum Simpson and Ivan Zucco clash for the vacant European super middleweight title, live from Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Callum Simpson and Ivan Zucco come face-to-face at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Barnsley, England
Callum Simpson and Ivan Zucco come face-to-face at the weigh-in on June 6, 2025, ahead of their bout at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Callum Simpson and Ivan Zucco square off in the main event, live from Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England on Saturday, June 7. The pair battle it out for the vacant European super middleweight title.

Both fighters enter the ring undefeated. Simpson (17-0, 12 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, aiming to claim a new belt after securing the Commonwealth, British and Intercontinental titles. Italy’s Zucco (21-0, 18 KOs), a former WBC International champion, makes his UK debut and looks to pull off an upset.

The co-main event pits unbeaten Adam Azim (13-0, 10 KOs) of England against Eliot Chavez (12-7-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

On the Simpson vs Zucco undercard, Mark Jeffers (20-0, 7 KOs) of Northern Ireland faces New Orleans-based Sean Hemphill (18-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. A 10-round featherweight clash features Rhys Edwards (16-1, 4 KOs) of Wales up against Thomas Essomba (14-9-1, 4 KOs) of Cameroon.

Simpson vs Zucco airs live on Sky Sports in the UK. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST.

Stream with VPN

Simpson vs Zucco live blog

Simpson vs Zucco prelims

Among the Simpson vs Zucco prelims, Red Johnson (8-0, 1 KO) faces Harley Collison (3-2-2) at super middleweight. Also, Mauro Silva (8-0, 3 KOs) takes on Omir Rodriguez (15-27-1, 6 KOs), and Sam Hickey (2-0, 1 KO) goes up against Harley Hodgetts (4-1) at middleweight. Plus, two lightweight bouts feature Frankie Stringer (9-0, 1 KO) against Kane Baker (19-12-2, 1 KO) and Ellis Price (2-0, 1 KO) versus Jake Price (1-3-1).

Simpson vs Zucco: How to watch & start time

Simpson vs Zucco airs live on Sky Sports in the UK. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST.

Callum Simpson and Ivan Zucco faceoff at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Barnsley, England
Callum Simpson and Ivan Zucco at the weigh-in on June 6, 2025, ahead of their bout at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Simpson vs Zucco results

Get Simpson vs Zucco full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

  • Callum Simpson vs. Ivan Zucco
  • Adam Azim vs. Eliot Chavez
  • Mark Jeffers vs. Sean Hemphill
  • Rhys Edwards vs. Thomas Essomba
  • Sam Hickey vs. Harley Hodgetts
  • Ellis Price vs. Jake Price
  • Frankie Stringer vs. Kane Baker
  • Mauro Silva vs. Omir Rodriguez
  • Red Johnson vs. Harley Collison
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.