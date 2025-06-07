Live results: Callum Simpson faces Ivan Zucco for European title in Barnsley

Callum Simpson and Ivan Zucco square off in the main event, live from Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England on Saturday, June 7. The pair battle it out for the vacant European super middleweight title.

Both fighters enter the ring undefeated. Simpson (17-0, 12 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, aiming to claim a new belt after securing the Commonwealth, British and Intercontinental titles. Italy’s Zucco (21-0, 18 KOs), a former WBC International champion, makes his UK debut and looks to pull off an upset.

The co-main event pits unbeaten Adam Azim (13-0, 10 KOs) of England against Eliot Chavez (12-7-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

On the Simpson vs Zucco undercard, Mark Jeffers (20-0, 7 KOs) of Northern Ireland faces New Orleans-based Sean Hemphill (18-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. A 10-round featherweight clash features Rhys Edwards (16-1, 4 KOs) of Wales up against Thomas Essomba (14-9-1, 4 KOs) of Cameroon.

Simpson vs Zucco airs live on Sky Sports in the UK. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST.

Simpson vs Zucco live blog June 7, 2025 1:37 AM EDT Simpson vs Zucco prelims Among the Simpson vs Zucco prelims, Red Johnson (8-0, 1 KO) faces Harley Collison (3-2-2) at super middleweight. Also, Mauro Silva (8-0, 3 KOs) takes on Omir Rodriguez (15-27-1, 6 KOs), and Sam Hickey (2-0, 1 KO) goes up against Harley Hodgetts (4-1) at middleweight. Plus, two lightweight bouts feature Frankie Stringer (9-0, 1 KO) against Kane Baker (19-12-2, 1 KO) and Ellis Price (2-0, 1 KO) versus Jake Price (1-3-1). June 7, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Simpson vs Zucco: How to watch & start time Simpson vs Zucco airs live on Sky Sports in the UK. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. Callum Simpson and Ivan Zucco at the weigh-in on June 6, 2025, ahead of their bout at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Simpson vs Zucco results

Get Simpson vs Zucco full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.