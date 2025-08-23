Live results: Yankiel Rivera faces Angelino Cordova for interim title

Yankiel Rivera faces Angelino Cordova on Saturday, August 23, live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. They clash for the interim WBA title at flyweight. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Both Puerto Rican Olympian Yankiel Rivera (7-0, 3 KOs) and Cordova (19-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela step through the ropes undefeated. The winner is expected to secure a shot to challenge the unified WBA and WBC champion, Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, CA.

In the co-feature, Cuban Yoenis Tellez (10-0, 7 KOs) defends his interim WBA super welterweight title against Germany’s Abass Baraou (16-1, 9 KOs). Another title fight features Stephanie Han (10-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, TX, as she defends her WBA lightweight belt against Paulina Angel (7-1-2, 3 KOs) of Colombia.

On the Rivera vs Cordova undercard, Canadian Lucas Bahdi (19-0, 15 KOs) and Roger Gutierrez (29-6-1, 22 KOs) of Venezuela meet in a WBA lightweight title eliminator. Additionally, Chris Avila (6-1) of Stockton, CA, takes on Tampa’s Ariel Perez (7-0, 4 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Rivera vs Cordova airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT.

Rivera vs Cordova results

Get Rivera vs Cordova full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova

Yoenis Tellez vs. Abass Baraou

Stephanie Han vs. Paulina Angel

Lucas Bahdi vs. Roger Gutierrez

Chris Avila vs. Ariel Perez

Prelims (5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT)