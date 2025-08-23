Subscribe
Live results: Yankiel Rivera faces Angelino Cordova for interim title

Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova clash for the interim WBA flyweight title, live from Caribe Royale Orlando

By Parviz Iskenderov
Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova come face-to-face during the weigh-in, on August 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Yankiel Rivera faces Angelino Cordova on Saturday, August 23, live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. They clash for the interim WBA title at flyweight. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Both Puerto Rican Olympian Yankiel Rivera (7-0, 3 KOs) and Cordova (19-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela step through the ropes undefeated. The winner is expected to secure a shot to challenge the unified WBA and WBC champion, Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, CA.

In the co-feature, Cuban Yoenis Tellez (10-0, 7 KOs) defends his interim WBA super welterweight title against Germany’s Abass Baraou (16-1, 9 KOs). Another title fight features Stephanie Han (10-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, TX, as she defends her WBA lightweight belt against Paulina Angel (7-1-2, 3 KOs) of Colombia.

On the Rivera vs Cordova undercard, Canadian Lucas Bahdi (19-0, 15 KOs) and Roger Gutierrez (29-6-1, 22 KOs) of Venezuela meet in a WBA lightweight title eliminator. Additionally, Chris Avila (6-1) of Stockton, CA, takes on Tampa’s Ariel Perez (7-0, 4 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Rivera vs Cordova live blog

Rivera vs Cordova: How to watch and start time

Rivera vs Cordova airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT.

Rivera vs Cordova results

Get Rivera vs Cordova full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova
  • Yoenis Tellez vs. Abass Baraou
  • Stephanie Han vs. Paulina Angel
  • Lucas Bahdi vs. Roger Gutierrez
  • Chris Avila vs. Ariel Perez

Prelims (5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT)

  • Jasmine Artiga vs. Linn Sandstrom
  • Jamaine Ortiz vs. Ambiorix Bautista
  • Natalie Dove vs. Randee Lynn Morales
  • Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Agustina Solange Vazquez
