Photos: Yankiel Rivera fights Angelino Cordova to majority draw

There was no winner in the bout between Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova, as the two fighters fought to a majority draw. The contest headlined the inaugural MVP Fight Night at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, on Saturday, August 23.

The scheduled 12-round flyweight bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored it 115-111 for Cordova, while two other judges scored it 113-113.

In the fourth round, Cordova (19-0-2, 12 KOs) of Venezuela suffered a controversial knockdown and received an eight-count. He was also deducted a point for hitting the back of the head. In the 11th round, Puerto Rican Olympian Rivera (7-0-1, 3 KOs) was wobbled by his opponent’s punches.

Rivera and Cordova were fighting for the interim WBA title. As a result of the draw, no one claimed the belt. The winner was expected to earn a shot at unified WBA and WBC champion Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, CA, but that may no longer be the case.

Yankiel Rivera punches Angelino Cordova during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Angelino Cordova punches Yankiel Rivera during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Angelino Cordova punches Yankiel Rivera during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova fight to a majority at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

On Rivera vs Cordova undercard

In the co-feature, Abass Baraou (17-1, 9 KOs) of Germany upset Yoenis Tellez (10-1, 7 KOs) of Cuba to claim his interim WBA super welterweight title. En route to his win by unanimous decision, Baraou dropped Tellez in the 12th round with a barrage of punches. The judges scored it 116-111, 115-112, and 117-110.

Among other Rivera vs Cordova results, Stephanie Han (11-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, TX, defeated Colombia’s Paulina Angel (7-2-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain her WBA lightweight title. All three judges scored the fight 98-91. On her way to victory, Han suffered a cut, and went down in the first round from a right hand.

Lucas Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs) of Canada earned a unanimous decision over Venezuela’s Roger Gutierrez (29-7-1, 22 KOs) to win the WBA lightweight title eliminator. After 12 rounds, the scores were 116-111, 117-110, and 115-112. In the sixth round, Bahdi dropped Gutierrez with a right hand.

Kicking off the main card, Ariel Perez (8-0, 4 KOs) of Tampa, FL, defeated Chris Avila (6-2) of Stockton, CA, by unanimous decision. After six rounds at light heavyweight, the judges scored it 59-56, 58-56, and 59-55.

Yoenis Tellez punches Abass Baraou during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Abass Baraou punches Yoenis Tellez during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Abass Baraou victorious in his boxing match at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Paulina Angel punches Stephanie Han during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Stephanie Han punches Paulina Angel during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Stephanie Han victorious in her boxing match at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Roger Gutierrez punches Lucas Bahdi during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Lucas Bahdi punches Roger Gutierrez during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Lucas Bahdi victorious in his boxing match at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Chris Avila punches Ariel Perez during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Ariel Perez punches Chris Avila during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Ariel Perez victorious in his boxing match at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

On Rivera vs Cordova prelims

Among the prelims, Jasmine Artiga (14-0-1, 7 KOs) of Tampa, FL, dominated Brazilian-born Swedish-Australian Linn Sandstrom (10-4-3, 2 KOs) with a flurry of punches. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 1:01 into the third round. With the victory by TKO, Artiga retained her WBA super flyweight title.

Jamaine Ortiz (20-2-1, 10 KOs) of Worcester, MA, stopped Dominican Ambiorix Bautista (19-3, 11 KOs) in the third round at super lightweight. The official time was 1:32 of the round.

Jasmine Artiga punches Linn Sandstrom during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Jasmine Artiga with her team celebrating victory at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Jamaine Ortiz and Ambiorix Bautista during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Jamaine Ortiz victorious in his boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Natalie Dove during her bout against Randee Lynn Morales at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Natalie Dove defeats Randee Lynn Morales during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Jocelyn Camarillo punches Agustina Solange Vazquez during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Jocelyn Camarillo victorious in her boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Natalie Dove (6-0-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia stopped Randee Lynn Morales (5-6, 3 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM, in the fifth round at super flyweight. The fight ended at 1:50 into the round.

In the event opener, Jocelyn Camarillo (5-0) of Indio, CA, defeated Agustina Vazquez (4-5-2) of Argentina by unanimous decision at super strawweight. The judges scored the four-round bout 40-36, 39-37, and 39-37.