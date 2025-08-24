Subscribe
Photos: Yankiel Rivera fights Angelino Cordova to majority draw

Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova fight to a majority draw in the main event of MVP Fight Night in Orlando, FL

By Parviz Iskenderov
Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

There was no winner in the bout between Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova, as the two fighters fought to a majority draw. The contest headlined the inaugural MVP Fight Night at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, on Saturday, August 23.

The scheduled 12-round flyweight bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored it 115-111 for Cordova, while two other judges scored it 113-113.

In the fourth round, Cordova (19-0-2, 12 KOs) of Venezuela suffered a controversial knockdown and received an eight-count. He was also deducted a point for hitting the back of the head. In the 11th round, Puerto Rican Olympian Rivera (7-0-1, 3 KOs) was wobbled by his opponent’s punches.

Rivera and Cordova were fighting for the interim WBA title. As a result of the draw, no one claimed the belt. The winner was expected to earn a shot at unified WBA and WBC champion Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, CA, but that may no longer be the case.

Yankiel Rivera punches Angelino Cordova during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Yankiel Rivera punches Angelino Cordova during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Angelino Cordova punches Yankiel Rivera during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Angelino Cordova punches Yankiel Rivera during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Angelino Cordova punches Yankiel Rivera during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Angelino Cordova punches Yankiel Rivera during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova fight to a majority draw at Caribe Royale Orlando
Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova fight to a majority at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

On Rivera vs Cordova undercard

In the co-feature, Abass Baraou (17-1, 9 KOs) of Germany upset Yoenis Tellez (10-1, 7 KOs) of Cuba to claim his interim WBA super welterweight title. En route to his win by unanimous decision, Baraou dropped Tellez in the 12th round with a barrage of punches. The judges scored it 116-111, 115-112, and 117-110.

Among other Rivera vs Cordova results, Stephanie Han (11-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, TX, defeated Colombia’s Paulina Angel (7-2-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain her WBA lightweight title. All three judges scored the fight 98-91. On her way to victory, Han suffered a cut, and went down in the first round from a right hand.

Lucas Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs) of Canada earned a unanimous decision over Venezuela’s Roger Gutierrez (29-7-1, 22 KOs) to win the WBA lightweight title eliminator. After 12 rounds, the scores were 116-111, 117-110, and 115-112. In the sixth round, Bahdi dropped Gutierrez with a right hand.

Kicking off the main card, Ariel Perez (8-0, 4 KOs) of Tampa, FL, defeated Chris Avila (6-2) of Stockton, CA, by unanimous decision. After six rounds at light heavyweight, the judges scored it 59-56, 58-56, and 59-55.

Yoenis Tellez punches Abass Baraou during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Yoenis Tellez punches Abass Baraou during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Abass Baraou punches Yoenis Tellez during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Abass Baraou punches Yoenis Tellez during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Abass Baraou victorious in his boxing match at Caribe Royale Orlando
Abass Baraou victorious in his boxing match at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Paulina Angel punches Stephanie Han during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Paulina Angel punches Stephanie Han during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Stephanie Han punches Paulina Angel during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Stephanie Han punches Paulina Angel during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Stephanie Han victorious in her boxing match at Caribe Royale Orlando
Stephanie Han victorious in her boxing match at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Roger Gutierrez punches Lucas Bahdi during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Roger Gutierrez punches Lucas Bahdi during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Lucas Bahdi punches Roger Gutierrez during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Lucas Bahdi punches Roger Gutierrez during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Lucas Bahdi victorious in his boxing match at Caribe Royale Orlando
Lucas Bahdi victorious in his boxing match at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Chris Avila punches Ariel Perez during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Chris Avila punches Ariel Perez during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Ariel Perez punches Chris Avila during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Ariel Perez punches Chris Avila during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Ariel Perez victorious in his boxing match at Caribe Royale Orlando
Ariel Perez victorious in his boxing match at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

On Rivera vs Cordova prelims

Among the prelims, Jasmine Artiga (14-0-1, 7 KOs) of Tampa, FL, dominated Brazilian-born Swedish-Australian Linn Sandstrom (10-4-3, 2 KOs) with a flurry of punches. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 1:01 into the third round. With the victory by TKO, Artiga retained her WBA super flyweight title.

Jamaine Ortiz (20-2-1, 10 KOs) of Worcester, MA, stopped Dominican Ambiorix Bautista (19-3, 11 KOs) in the third round at super lightweight. The official time was 1:32 of the round.

Jasmine Artiga punches Linn Sandstrom during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Jasmine Artiga punches Linn Sandstrom during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Jasmine Artiga with her team at Caribe Royale Orlando
Jasmine Artiga with her team celebrating victory at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Jamaine Ortiz and Ambiorix Bautista during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Jamaine Ortiz and Ambiorix Bautista during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Jamaine Ortiz victorious in his boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Jamaine Ortiz victorious in his boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Natalie Dove during her bout against Randee Lynn Morales at Caribe Royale Orlando
Natalie Dove during her bout against Randee Lynn Morales at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Natalie Dove defeats Randee Lynn Morales during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Natalie Dove defeats Randee Lynn Morales during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Jocelyn Camarillo punches Agustina Solange Vazquez during their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Jocelyn Camarillo punches Agustina Solange Vazquez during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions
Jocelyn Camarillo victorious in her boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Jocelyn Camarillo victorious in her boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, August 23, 2025 | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Natalie Dove (6-0-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia stopped Randee Lynn Morales (5-6, 3 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM, in the fifth round at super flyweight. The fight ended at 1:50 into the round.

In the event opener, Jocelyn Camarillo (5-0) of Indio, CA, defeated Agustina Vazquez (4-5-2) of Argentina by unanimous decision at super strawweight. The judges scored the four-round bout 40-36, 39-37, and 39-37.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

