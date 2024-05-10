Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr weigh-in video

Former world champions Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr battle it out for the vacant IBF lightweight title live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Ukraine’s future hall of famer and three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) looks to get back in the win column. Former unified WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs) of Australia targets his second straight victory.

At the final pre-fight press conference, Kambosos Jr promised to send Lomachenko to retirement. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 135-pound championship limit.

In the co-feature, former world champion Andrew Moloney (26-3, 16 KOs) of Australia and Pedro Guevara (41-4-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico square off for the interim WBC junior bantamweight strap. The championship weight limit is 115 lbs.

In the special co-feature on the card, British WBA bantamweight champion Nina Hughes (6-0, 2 KOs) defends her title against Australia-based former world champion Cherneka Johnson (15-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand. The weight limit is 118 lbs.

The Lomachenko vs Kambosos weigh-in start time is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET in the U.S., 1:30 am BST in the UK and 10:30 am AEST in Australia.

The local fight date in Australia is Sunday, May 12.

Get Lomachenko vs Kambosos full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Lomachenko vs Kambosos fight card