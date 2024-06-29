Lopez vs Claggett results, live stream, main event, undercard

Teofimo Lopez takes on Steve Claggett in the main event live from James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, June 29. The contest pits Brooklyn’s two-division world champion against the challenger of Canada.

26-year-old Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBO 140-pound title. 35-year-old Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) of Calgary, Alberta makes his first attempt to become champion. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the ten-round co-main event, Cuban former world champion Robeisy Ramirez (13-2, 8 KOs) faces Mexico’s Brandon Leon Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs) for NABO featherweight title. The latter missed weight and is ineligible to take the belt in case of his victory.

Among the Lopez vs Claggett undercard bouts, Nico Ali Walsh (10-1, 5 KOs) of Chicago and Sona Akale (9-1, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis meet in a six-round rematch at middleweight. Akale defeated Walsh via majority decision last August. The full lineup can be found below.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett live stream

In the U.S., Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett airs live on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 29 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The prelims begin at 5:45 pm ET / 2:45 pm PT.

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lopez vs Claggett from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett results

Stay tuned for Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett live results.

Main card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett – Lopez’ WBO super lightweight title

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Brandon Leon Benitez

Nico Ali Walsh def. Sona Akale by unanimous decision (58-55, 57-56, 57-56)

Prelims