Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Lopez vs Claggett results, live stream, main event, undercard

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett live results from James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Teofimo Lopez faces Steve Claggett live from Miami
Teofimo Lopez and Steve Claggett go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL, USA | Top Rank
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Teofimo Lopez takes on Steve Claggett in the main event live from James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, June 29. The contest pits Brooklyn’s two-division world champion against the challenger of Canada.

26-year-old Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBO 140-pound title. 35-year-old Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) of Calgary, Alberta makes his first attempt to become champion. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the ten-round co-main event, Cuban former world champion Robeisy Ramirez (13-2, 8 KOs) faces Mexico’s Brandon Leon Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs) for NABO featherweight title. The latter missed weight and is ineligible to take the belt in case of his victory.

Among the Lopez vs Claggett undercard bouts, Nico Ali Walsh (10-1, 5 KOs) of Chicago and Sona Akale (9-1, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis meet in a six-round rematch at middleweight. Akale defeated Walsh via majority decision last August. The full lineup can be found below.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett live stream

In the U.S., Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett airs live on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 29 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The prelims begin at 5:45 pm ET / 2:45 pm PT.

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lopez vs Claggett from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

Watch on ESPN+

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett results

Stay tuned for Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett live results.

Main card

  • Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett – Lopez’ WBO super lightweight title
  • Robeisy Ramirez vs. Brandon Leon Benitez
  • Nico Ali Walsh def. Sona Akale by unanimous decision (58-55, 57-56, 57-56)

Prelims

  • Emiliano Vargas def. Jose Zaragoza by TKO (R1 at 1:32)
  • Elvis Rodriguez def. Jino Rodrigo by unanimous decision (98-91, 98-91, 97-92)
  • Lorenzo Medina def. Detrailous Webster by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-53, 59-55)
  • Rohan Polanco def. Luis Hernandez Ramos by TKO (R2 at 2:28)
  • Yan Santana def. Brandon Valdes by unanimous decision (98-91, 96-93, 98-91)
  • Euri Cedeno def. Dormedes Potes by KO (R1 at 0:58)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.