Video: Robeisy Ramirez KO’s Brandon Leon Benitez in seventh round with uppercut

Former world champion Robeisy Ramirez got back in the win column on June 29, when he faced Brandon Leon Benitez at James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL. The pair battled it out in the co-feature to Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett live on ESPN.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) defeated Benitez (21-3, 9 KOs) by knockout. The Cuban southpaw dropped and stopped his opponent of Mexico with a big left uppercut. Referee Chris Young waved the fight off at 2:46 into the seventh round.

With the victory, Robeisy Ramirez landed NABO featherweight belt. In his post-fight interview, the Las Vegas-based 30-year-old said he wanted to face Mexico’s Rafael Espinoza in a rematch. The latter came out on top by majority decision last December to become a new WBO featherweight champion.

Ramirez also said that ultimately he was looking to become a unified champion. He also said yes when asked whether he would face Bruce Carrington if the he was on the list of potential opponents.

